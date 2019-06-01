New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Angelo Mathews Departs, Sri Lanka Five Down
New Zealand's One-day International (ODI) team has remained quite same in the core as it was in 2015. Kane Williamson has replaced Brendon McCullum as captain from the team that finished as runners-up in the last edition of the World Cup. Four years later, New Zealand start their World Cup 2019 campaign against a struggling Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Saturday. New Zealand, ranked fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, registered comprehensive six-wicket win over India before losing to a batting-heavy Windies by 91 runs in World Cup warm-up. Ninth-ranked Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered emphatic losses to South Africa and Australia. Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India. Former Kiwi paceman James Franklin is confident Williamson's side can claim their first World Cup trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 01, 2019New Zealand win the toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Good start for #KaneWilliamson with the coin! He's won the toss in our opening @cricketworldcup match and we are bowling first! #CWC19 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/fK1E82lBj4— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 1, 2019