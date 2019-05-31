 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 31 May 2019 13:14 IST

Sri Lanka have proved to be the superior side over the years winning six out of 10 World Cup matches against New Zealand.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 10 times in the quadrennial event. © AFP

New Zealand have never won a World Cup while Sri Lanka lifted the trophy in 1996 under Arjuna Ranatunga's leadership. New Zealand's recent One-day International (ODI) performance holds them in good stride ahead of the World Cup 2019 while Sri Lanka, owing to their dismal ODI performance in recent times, have a lot worry about. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 10 times in the quadrennial event, out of which Sri Lanka have won six while New Zealand have won four.

World Cup head to head:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Matches: 10

New Zealand won: 4

Sri Lanka won: 6

Ties: 0

No result: 0

The World Cup stats related to New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will definitely please the Sri Lankan fans more as it clearly suggests Sri Lanka are the mightier force than New Zealand, but as they say things are not always as they seem.

Sri Lanka go into the match as the underdogs but can pull off magic if they perform to their potential.

Both sides will be looking for maximum points when they meet up in their opening World Cup 2019 clash.

Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Arjuna Ranatunga World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 Cricket
