New Zealand's One-day International (ODI) team has remained quite same in the core as it was in 2015. Kane Williamson has replaced Brendon McCullum as captain from the team that finished as runners-up in the last edition of the World Cup. Four years later, New Zealand start their World Cup 2019 campaign against a struggling Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Saturday. New Zealand, ranked fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, registered comprehensive six-wicket win over India before losing to a batting-heavy Windies by 91 runs in World Cup warm-up. Ninth-ranked Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered emphatic losses to South Africa and Australia. Since the last World Cup, New Zealand have risen as high as second in the world rankings but have also been beaten at home by South Africa, England and India. Former Kiwi paceman James Franklin is confident Williamson's side can claim their first World Cup trophy.

When is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 01, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)