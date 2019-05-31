 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 31 May 2019 13:38 IST

New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in their first World Cup 2019 game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, one of the newer stadia on the cricket calendar.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. © AFP

New Zealand will be beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign against Sri Lanka as both sides will be hoping for a fine start to their efforts in the tournament. New Zealand were finalists in 2015, where they lost to Australia, while Sri Lanka have been struggling to find form and also with cases of corruption back home as they try to stitch their assault on the World Cup together. The Kiwis would be hoping that their combination of fast bowlers and efficient batting gives them some sort of an inroad against the bigger teams but they have to get past Sri Lanka first.

Fans of both sides will head for Cardiff as the first weekend of World Cup 2019 pitches them against each other.

Match details:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

When: June 01, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Cardiff, Wales

Stadium: Sophia Gardens

Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996 and also made the finals in 2007 and then four years later in 2011, losing to Australia and India respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson, New Zealand Player To Watch Out For
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson, New Zealand Player To Watch Out For
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
World Cup 2019: Last Edition
World Cup 2019: Last Edition's Runners-Up New Zealand Launch Campaign Against Struggling Sri Lanka
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss