New Zealand will be beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign against Sri Lanka as both sides will be hoping for a fine start to their efforts in the tournament. New Zealand were finalists in 2015, where they lost to Australia, while Sri Lanka have been struggling to find form and also with cases of corruption back home as they try to stitch their assault on the World Cup together. The Kiwis would be hoping that their combination of fast bowlers and efficient batting gives them some sort of an inroad against the bigger teams but they have to get past Sri Lanka first.