9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Dhananjaya stands tall and keeps it out. End of Powerplay 1 and New Zealand on top after it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to this one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Slightly fuller, it seems to be the slower one. Karunaratne pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a length again and on off, DK pushes it to mid on.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Angles this on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
8.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! In the corridor of uncertainty! De Silva ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten. End of a top-class over from Henry.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. Length again and on middle, de Silva looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. Too high.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and outside off, de Silva lets it be.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! The Hat-trick ball has been hit to the fence. Henry goes very full and lands it on off, de Silva times it past the diving bowler and bags a boundary. 50 up for Sri Lanka but they have lost three wickets.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Two in two for Henry and Mendis bags a golden duck. However, not a lot you can do with this nut that too first up. It lands on off which means the batsman has to play at it. Mendis looks to defend it by staying rooted to his crease but the ball nips away. Kisses the outside edge and it goes between second slip and first slip. Guptill dives to his left and takes a very good catch. All of a sudden, Sri Lanka are in trouble and Henry is on a Hat-Trick.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Perera throws away the start he got too. Big, big wicket as he was looking really good out there. Full and on middle, it is the slower one. Perera looks to go downtown but is a touch early in the shot. It goes off the bottom and straight up in the air between mid off and mid on. De Grandhomme moves to his right and takes it with ease. Second one for Henry and a partnership which was starting to flourish comes to an end.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row to end! Back of a length on off, Dimuth guides it to point.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Once again a poor stroke by Karunaratne. He almost lost his wicket. Shortish and it is on the 5th stump channel. Comes back in a little. DK looks to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge to the keeper. It goes really close past the off pole.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Very straight and it is clipped to fine leg for one.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Finds the gap again through the off side! Shortish and outside off, Perera hits it through cover-point and takes two.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time does manage to get it down to third man for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another wide by Boult! down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. Also, a warning for Boult as he steps on the danger area.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on. The swing seems to have disappeared.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for an easy single. Another decent over for the Lankans.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, the batter stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant, brilliant fielding by Boult. Not easy to put in that effort after bowling an over. short and on the body, Perera helps it on its way towards fine leg. Boult there runs to his left, dives and saves two for his side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace there! Length and on off, Perera guides it to cover-point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another one which is a little too straight, DK flicks it to fine leg and takes another single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked towards square leg for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Length again and outside off, Dimuth looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten by the extra bounce. Good three deliveries to end.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length again and on off, this one moves away a little. Karunaratne prods forward and guides it to point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Risky shot that. Karunaratne looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. Ends up getting an under edge which goes just past the off pole and to the keeper. Now then... that was not the inside edge but the ball had smashed the off pole. The bails did not fall though. Not sure how. Lucky reprieve for Karunaratne.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Boult is feeling the pressure here. He slips this down the leg side and it has been signaled as a wide.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! He works this around the corner and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Once again width on offer and Perera is onto it quickly. Full and wide outside off, Kusal lofts it with ease over covers and a boundary results.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Short and wide outside off, Perera stands tall and hits it hard through cover-point. It races away. Perera is dealing in boundaries here.