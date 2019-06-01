4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So a good comeback after the boundary. Length and on off, Karunaratne stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good line and length again! On off and just behind a driving length. Karunaratne defends it onto the ground.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket. A dot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Good use of the angle there. On a length and around off, this one moves away after pitching. Karunaratne looks to defend but is beaten by the away angle.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one. Sensible batting.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered down the ground! Full and on off, Perera smashes it straight back past the bowler and you need not run for those. Runs coming thick and fast now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Perera pushes this to mid on and quickly gets to the other end. A good over for the Lankans.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Perera lets it be.
3.4 overs (3 Runs) Now three! Full and on the pads, DK works it through square leg. It is the longer side of the ground so three taken.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! No third man so a boundary! Full and outside off, Karunaratne looks to drive away from his body but due to the movement. It flies off the outside edge and goes down to third man for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Just unplayable! You can only hope, it misses the outside edge. Length and around off, gets this one to move away sharply. Karunaratne plays inside the line and gets beaten.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A big appeal but it is sneaking down the leg side. Full and on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal from the fielders behind the wicket but nothing from the umpire.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the pads, this is worked to mid on.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and width on offer. Perera won't let that go, he lofts it over covers and bags a boundary. First for him.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Perera stands tall and keeps it out.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven but does not find the gap! Full and on off, Perera creams it but straight to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Karunaratne works it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A little too straight and Karunaratne works it to square leg.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Nice punch to get underway! Back of a length on off, Perera hangs back and punches it through covers. The outfield does not seem that fast and the batters collect two.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length! Fuller and on middle, does not get movement this time. Karunaratne pushes it towards mid on for a quick run. He is off the mark.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off, Dimuth works it to mid-wicket. Boult needs to get it a little more fuller.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time but no movement! Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A little shape away there! This starts outside off and moves away. DK looks to defend at first but then pulls out of the shot.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Karunaratne lunges and keeps it out.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good fielding which means a dot to end! Back of a length on middle, this pitches and comes back in. Perera looks to put bat on ball but misses. He is hit high on the pads. It rolls towards second slip where the fielder makes a good diving stop. A successful first over comes to an end.
0.5 over (0 Run) A little more fuller this time and on off, KP gets right behind the line and defends it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Cuts him into half! Peach! Length ball and lands it around off, this one jags back in. Perera plays outside the line and the ball whizzes past the inside edge and over the off pole.
0.3 over (0 Run) This time angles it away from the right-hander. Perera lunges and keeps it out.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! It is pitching in line and hitting the leg pole! Excellent comeback from Henry and he draws first blood. He goes fuller this time and lands it around leg, it shapes back in a touch. Thirimanne looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the front pad. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. New Zealand go for the review. Replays roll in and it shows, it is just about pitching in line and then, there was no doubt about it. Excellent use of the review and early breakthrough for New Zealand.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! The Lankan innings starts off with a boundary! Poor ball by Henry. On the pads, Thirimanne says thank you very much, he works it fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence. Could not have asked for a better delivery to get first up.