World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 31 May 2019 14:27 IST

Lasith Malinga will be playing a key role in the Sri Lankan World Cup 2019 campaign as the most experienced player in a relatively young side.

Lasith Malinga has so far played 218 ODIs, claiming 322 wickets at an economy of 5.33. © AFP

Lasith Malinga, distinct with his bowling action and hairdo, is the last of the iconic Sri Lankan players who had served their country with distinction over the past several years. Malinga will be key to Sri Lanka's prospects in World Cup 2019 as he is the most experienced player in a relatively young side, which has been struggling to find its feet on the international platform. Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Sri Lankan team for a long time and World Cup 2019 will almost surely be his last outing.

Malinga was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past as he got into strife with the Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka, largely about fitness issues. However, he made a fine recovery, as was evident from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malinga made his debut way back in 2004 against the United Arab Emirates at Dambulla.

He has so far played 218 One-day Internationals (213 innings), claiming 322 wickets at an economy of 5.33 and strike rate of 32.6.

Malinga has a best of 6/38 with an impressive eight five-wicket and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
