New Zealand, who were so close to winning the 2014 World Cup title, making it all the way to the final, will be meeting Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, in their opening World Cup 2019 clash. While neither side is considered a strong candidate for the title, they would be hoping to make some waves against better rated sides. New Zealand seem to have more firepower and could well be a side that could upset a few apple carts, while Sri Lanka have been through some serious internal strife and would be hoping for a resurrection.