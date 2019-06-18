 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 18 June 2019 17:31 IST

South Africa will look to avenge their semi-final loss at the previous World Cup that saw them once again going down in a knockout game in an ICC tournament.

Kane Williamson has marshalled his troops well so far in the ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in their next World Cup 2019 league match. The Proteas will look to avenge their semi-final loss at the previous World Cup that saw them once again going down in a knockout game in an ICC tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa had a forgettable start to their World Cup. They lost three consecutive games against England, Bangladesh and India. On the other hand, New Zealand are looking solid to progress to the knockout stages. Kane Williamson has marshalled his troops well so far and the Kiwis are yet to lose a game in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Just ahead of the clash against New Zealand, the South African camp breathe a sigh of relief as Ngidi was declared fully fit for the match.

When is the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 19, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • South Africa lost 3 consecutive games against England, Bangladesh, India
  • New Zealand are yet to lose a game in the ongoing World Cup 2019
  • Lungi Ngidi has been declared fully fit for the game against New Zealand
