South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in their next World Cup 2019 league match. The Proteas will look to avenge their semi-final loss at the previous World Cup that saw them once again going down in a knockout game in an ICC tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led South Africa had a forgettable start to their World Cup. They lost three consecutive games against England, Bangladesh and India . On the other hand, New Zealand are looking solid to progress to the knockout stages. Kane Williamson has marshalled his troops well so far and the Kiwis are yet to lose a game in the ongoing World Cup 2019 . Just ahead of the clash against New Zealand, the South African camp breathe a sigh of relief as Ngidi was declared fully fit for the match.

When is the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 19, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)