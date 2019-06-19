New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Opt To Bowl vs South Africa In 49-Over Game
The toss in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday was delayed due to a wet outfield after overnight rain. The umpires made an inspection and decided they would carry out another check at 11:00 am (1000 GMT). The pitch itself is uncovered and apparently dry but umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould said the Edgbaston outfield needed time to dry out. "It's improving, they have done well, we are going to have another look at 11," said Gould. "It's the whole outfield that's the problem, we have had so much rain. Hopefully we will get some cricket at some stage shortly." South Africa must win the game if they are to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after finally recording their first victory of the tournament, against Afghanistan. Despite that nine-wicket victory, Faf du Plessis's side are still languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table after five games, with the top four qualifying for next month's semis. After Wednesday's game, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. New Zealand, by contrast, are flying high and a fourth win would lift the 2015 finalists to the top of the table ahead of matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts England. Wet weather has caused major disruption at the World Cup, with four no results in which teams shared a point each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs South Africa, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Ngidi is back!As expected, fit-again Lungi Ngidi is back for South Africa while New Zealand have not made any change in their side.
Today's line-ups for the #CWC19 encounter between New Zealand v South Africa.
Playing XISouth Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran TahirNew Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
49-over match!Match reduced to 49-over per side. 4 bowlers can bowl maxium 10 overs each.
Happy days!
There will be a toss at Edgbaston at 11:30 AM, with a 49 overs-a-side game set to start at midday.
Outfield too wet!According to the umpires, the outfield is not yet ready for the play as it is too wet.
The umpires have judged the outfield is too wet to begin.
There will be a further inspection at 11AM #CWC19
Shaun Pollock's views about NZvsSA!Check what South Africa cricket legend Shaun Pollock has to say about New Zealand vs South Africa match in World Cup 2019.
"South Africa will want a win against New Zealand to get their World Cup back on track."
Inspection begins!The umpires Gould and Llong are inspecting the ground.
More weather delays...
Toss delayed!Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Groundsmen are making efforts to dry up the wet outfield. However, it is not raining.
Unfortunately the toss will be delayed at Edgbaston.
There will be a pitch inspection at 10:15AM.
South Africa hopeful!South Africa, who are struggling to get the momentum back, have some high hopes from the match against New Zealand.
"We haven't been 100%, but we are willing to change that"
"We have good momentum going now"
South Africa have had a tough time in this #CWC19 so far, but they are backing themselves to do better. How will they fare against New Zealand today?
New Zealand legends together!Two legends of New Zealand cricket, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum, together.
Two legends of New Zealand cricket.
Preparations are on!Check South Africa and New Zealand players gearing up for the big clash.
The preparations were on! How are New Zealand and South Africa gearing up for today's #CWC19 big clash?
Birmingham!Know about Birmingham!
#CWC19 has arrived in Birmingham for #NZvSA!
The city has a strong sporting heritage; the Football League was formed in Birmingham & lawn tennis was invented in a back garden in Edgbaston, just down the road from the cricket stadium!
