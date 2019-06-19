 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 25, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jun 19, 2019
New Zealand NZ
VS
SA South Africa
Match yet to begin

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Opt To Bowl vs South Africa In 49-Over Game

Updated:19 June 2019 16:11 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: New Zealand have been unbeaten in the World Cup so far.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Opt To Bowl vs South Africa In 49-Over Game
NZ vs SA Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: South Africa have won just one match out of 5 so far. © AFP

The toss in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday was delayed due to a wet outfield after overnight rain. The umpires made an inspection and decided they would carry out another check at 11:00 am (1000 GMT). The pitch itself is uncovered and apparently dry but umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould said the Edgbaston outfield needed time to dry out. "It's improving, they have done well, we are going to have another look at 11," said Gould. "It's the whole outfield that's the problem, we have had so much rain. Hopefully we will get some cricket at some stage shortly." South Africa must win the game if they are to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after finally recording their first victory of the tournament, against Afghanistan. Despite that nine-wicket victory, Faf du Plessis's side are still languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table after five games, with the top four qualifying for next month's semis. After Wednesday's game, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. New Zealand, by contrast, are flying high and a fourth win would lift the 2015 finalists to the top of the table ahead of matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts England. Wet weather has caused major disruption at the World Cup, with four no results in which teams shared a point each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs South Africa, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • 16:11 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Ngidi is back!

    As expected, fit-again Lungi Ngidi is back for South Africa while New Zealand have not made any change in their side. 
  • 16:08 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Playing XI


    South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
  • 16:03 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    NZ win toss, opt to bowl!

    New Zealand have won the toss and have invited to South Africa to bat.
  • 15:39 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    49-over match!

    Match reduced to 49-over per side. 4 bowlers can bowl maxium 10 overs each.


  • 15:37 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Match to begin at 4:30!

    As the sun is out, the match will begin at 4:30pm. We are not far away from a much-awaited game. 
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Toss time decided!

    There we go! So, the umpires have decided that there will be a toss at 4:00pm.
  • 15:35 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Good sign!

    That's a good sign! South Africa are starting their warm-ups. Players, coach and trainers are out. 
  • 15:32 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Inspection begins!

    Another inspection starts as umpires are out and taking stroll around the square. 
  • 15:25 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Sun is out!

    So, a good news has come from Birmingham that the sun is out and we may expect a game with no loss of overs despite slight delay. 
  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Improving!

    Umpire Ian Gould says that after the re inspection they have analyzed that it is improving. "So much rain over the last week or so, hopefully we can get some cricket shortly. I think its worse here," he admits.

    Notably, the entire outfield is wet!
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Outfield too wet!

    According to the umpires, the outfield is not yet ready for the play as it is too wet. 


  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Another inspection!

    So, there will be another inspection at 3:30pm. And the wait continues! 
  • 14:53 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Shaun Pollock's views about NZvsSA!

    Check what South Africa cricket legend Shaun Pollock has to say about New Zealand vs South Africa match in World Cup 2019.

  • 14:50 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Inspection begins!

    The umpires Gould and Llong are inspecting the ground. 
  • 14:32 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Inspection at 2:45pm!

    So, the official confirmation has come in as there will be an inspection at 2:45pm. Stay tuned!
  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. Groundsmen are making efforts to dry up the wet outfield. However, it is not raining. 


  • 14:24 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    South Africa hopeful!

    South Africa, who are struggling to get the momentum back, have some high hopes from the match against New Zealand. 


  • 14:20 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    New Zealand legends together!

    Two legends of New Zealand cricket, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum, together.


  • 14:18 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Preparations are on!

    Check South Africa and New Zealand players gearing up for the big clash.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Birmingham!

    Know about Birmingham!





  • 13:52 (IST)Jun 19, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and good afternoon! Welcome to the live commentary of a big game between New Zealand and South Africa in World Cup 2019. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 25 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, South Africa Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019 Preview: South Africa Take On New Zealand, Look To Stay Alive In The Tournament
    World Cup 2019 Preview: South Africa Take On New Zealand, Look To Stay Alive In The Tournament
    Lungi Ngidi "100 Per Cent" Fit Ahead Of New Zealand Clash
    Lungi Ngidi "100 Per Cent" Fit Ahead Of New Zealand Clash
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.