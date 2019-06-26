 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, Pakistan Probable Playing XI

Updated: 26 June 2019 12:43 IST

Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results elsewhere, with an eye on other games, to seal berth for semi-finals.

Pakistan have five points from six games in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Pakistan, after a fine performance against South Africa in World Cup 2019, will play another do-or-die game when they will face unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. Pakistan have faced several ups and downs in World Cup 2019 so far. They thumped tournament favourites England and South Africa while they were outclassed by India, Australia and the West Indies. They have five points from six games with one match against Sri Lanka being washed out. Pakistan are in a similar situation as England. If they want to seal the semi-final berth, they will have to win all the remaining matches and will also have to keep an eye on other matches.

On the other hand, New Zealand's golden run in World Cup 2019 is on and they are on the verge of becoming the second team after Australia to seal their spot in World Cup 2019 semi-finals. A win over Pakistan will send them into the knockouts.

No team has been able to outshine New Zealand so far but New Zealand have faced some batting collapses and skipper Kane Williamson always rose to the occasion, rescuing his team from danger. Williamson is in top form and has scored two match-winning tons so far.

With things going in right direction for New Zealand, they are unlikely to make any change in their playing XI which played against the West Indies.

Pakistan also got their momentum back in the last game against South Africa. They may field the same team, which played against South Africa.

Probable XI:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam ul Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.

Highlights
  • New Zealand's golden run in World Cup 2019 is on.
  • A win over Pakistan will send New Zealand into the knockouts.
  • Pakistan got their momentum back in the last game against South Africa.
