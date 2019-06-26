 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 33, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Jun 26, 2019
New Zealand NZ PP2 48/4 (14.2/50)
CRR: 3.34
Pakistan PAK Yet To Bat
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Gets His Third, New Zealand Struggling

Updated:26 June 2019 17:17 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan look to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Gets His Third, New Zealand Struggling
NZ vs PAK Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: Pakistan claimed early wickets against New Zealand. © Twitter

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Overnight rain had left the outfield wet, which delayed the scheduled 10:30 am (0930 GMT) start by an hour but the umpires decided the match would remain at 50 overs per side. New Zealand, who are second on the 10-team table with 11 points, kept the same team for the fifth match in a row. Pakistan, who are seventh in the table with five points, also kept faith with the team that beat South Africa at Lord's on Sunday. If New Zealand win they will join title holders Australia in the semi-finals. "The cloud is going to hang about a bit and it's cold. There might be a bit of swing but we'll have a bat," said Williamson. "There was consideration to making some changes but we've kept it the same again. This is always a tough game. Pakistan are a very strong side but we are looking to build on our displays. "Naturally the support that Pakistan have gives a great atmosphere, we are looking forward to it. Every game has similar feelings riding on it -- we are looking to play the cricket we want." Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he would also have chosen to bat first. "Mohammad Amir is bowling very well. We put in a complete team performance last time but our catching is a concern. Pakistan can do anything, we go match by match." (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Pakistan, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

  • 17:17 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Pakistan are loving it!

    Pakistan fans are having some great time in Birmingham.

  • 17:15 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Praises pour in for Pakistan!

    Cricket fraternity has started pouring praises for Pakistan! 
  • 17:07 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    OUT!

    19-year old Shaheen on fire! Third wicket for him, it was an unplayable delivery and Latham moved without seeing umpire. Latham (1) caught behind wicket by Sarfaraz. 
  • 17:01 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Teen on fire!

    19-year old young Shaheen Afridi is on fire, picking two major New Zealand wickets. Exciting young talent! 
  • 16:56 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    NZ in trouble!

    New Zealand are in big trouble, losing their three batsmen in the first 10 overs. NZ 44/3 in 10 overs.
  • 16:50 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    OUT!

    Blinder from Sarfaraz! What a one hander by the skipper! Outside edge and Sarfaraz dives to perfection to grab a stunning catch behind. It was beautiful seam position. Ross Taylor departs at 3.
  • 16:47 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Pakistan flags all around!

    Pakistan flags are all around at Edgbaston as fans arrive in huge numbers to support their team.
  • 16:43 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    Back to back fours for Williamson. Elegant batting! This time he ears a boundary to cover point. 
  • 16:42 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    Shot of a set batsman! Perfect timing and wonderful executed cover drive by Williamson.
  • 16:36 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    OUT!

    Big blow! Colin Munro is out. Edged and taken at the slip, Munro goes for 12. Poor shot from Munro, it was not needed at this moment. Shaheen Afridi provides major breakthrough. So, openers are back into the dressing room.
  • 16:30 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Williamson in top form!

    Check Williamson's last 11 innings in England: 93, 118, 90, 50, 100, 87, 57, 40, 79*, 106* and 148.
  • 16:28 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    Williamson hits a boundary to deep square leg. Elegant stroke by the skipper. He is looking solid. 
  • 16:22 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Shaheen Afridi, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
  • 16:20 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Perfect start for Pakistan!

    Pakistan have started the game on a high note, claiming an early wicket in the form of Martin Guptill, courtesy Mohammad Amir. NZ 18/1 in 4 overs.
  • 16:16 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another one! Same area, same result. Back to back boundaries for Munro to Mohammad Amir. 
  • 16:15 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for Munro! Glorious shot towards square of the wicket. 
  • 16:04 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    OUT!

    Mohammad Amir, you beauty! Wicket on the very first delivery. Guptill plays the off stump delivery onto his stumps and his poor run in World Cup 2019 continues. He departs at 5.
  • 16:00 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    FOUR!

    Swept away by Guptill to backward square leg! So, New Zealand start with a boundary. 
  • 15:59 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Pakistan to start with spin!

    New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro arrive at the crease. Mohammad Hafeez to open attack for Pakistan.
  • 15:38 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Both sides unchanged!

    Both Pakistan and New Zealand have not made any change in their playing XI. New Zealand are playing their same XI in the sixth consecutive game. While, this is for the only second time in six matches when Pakistan are playing with the same XI.
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
  • 15:32 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    New Zealand win toss, opt to bat!

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss and opts to bat against Pakistan! 
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Mitchell Santner speaks ahead of big game!

    Mitchell Santner calls Pakistan a very dangerous side.
  • 15:26 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Fun training session for NZ!

    New Zealand are having some fun during the training session ahead of clash with Pakistan.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Big game!

    It is a big game for Pakistan. One loss and they can suffer a World Cup exit. While, New Zealand are on the verge of reaching to the semifinals.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Energetic Pakistan fans!

    The energetic Pakistan fans are building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
  • 15:07 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Toss at 3:30pm!

    So, toss will take place at 3:30pm and game will start at 4pm. Luckly, no overs have been lost. 
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Inspection on!

    Umpires Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford are out in the middle to inspect the pitch. 
  • 15:03 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Wahab Riaz speaks about Mohammad Amir!

    Till the time rain is playing hide and seek, go through our article: "We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
  • 14:57 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Pakistan, New Zealand train indoors!

    So, the weather gods have made Pakistand and New Zealand teams to train indoors. Sneak peek into the practice session! 
  • 14:47 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Boult hoping a full game!

    New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is expecting a full game.
  • 14:46 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Grand entry!

    Pakistan fans are having grand entry at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Good news!

    Good news! Covers are coming off, slowly.
  • 14:34 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Sarfaraz Ahmed on loss against India!

    Check what Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has to say about their loss to India. 
  • 14:12 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    So, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 3:00pm.
  • 14:06 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Weather update!

    Yesterday morning in Birmingham witnessed heavy rain for hours. However, there was little drizzle on Wednesday morning. There is no sun around. The match could be delayed a bit due to wet outfield. Covers are on. 
  • 14:03 (IST)Jun 26, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of New Zealand vs Pakistan league stage match in World Cup 2019. 
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
