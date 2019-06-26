New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Gets His Third, New Zealand Struggling
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan look to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win against New Zealand.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Overnight rain had left the outfield wet, which delayed the scheduled 10:30 am (0930 GMT) start by an hour but the umpires decided the match would remain at 50 overs per side. New Zealand, who are second on the 10-team table with 11 points, kept the same team for the fifth match in a row. Pakistan, who are seventh in the table with five points, also kept faith with the team that beat South Africa at Lord's on Sunday. If New Zealand win they will join title holders Australia in the semi-finals. "The cloud is going to hang about a bit and it's cold. There might be a bit of swing but we'll have a bat," said Williamson. "There was consideration to making some changes but we've kept it the same again. This is always a tough game. Pakistan are a very strong side but we are looking to build on our displays. "Naturally the support that Pakistan have gives a great atmosphere, we are looking forward to it. Every game has similar feelings riding on it -- we are looking to play the cricket we want." Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he would also have chosen to bat first. "Mohammad Amir is bowling very well. We put in a complete team performance last time but our catching is a concern. Pakistan can do anything, we go match by match." (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Pakistan, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pakistan are loving it!Pakistan fans are having some great time in Birmingham.
Pakistan fans are having some great time in Birmingham.
Praises pour in for Pakistan!Cricket fraternity has started pouring praises for Pakistan!
Cricket fraternity has started pouring praises for Pakistan!
That was some catch from Sarfaraz !! Great atmosphere at edgbaston— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019
OUT!19-year old Shaheen on fire! Third wicket for him, it was an unplayable delivery and Latham moved without seeing umpire. Latham (1) caught behind wicket by Sarfaraz.
Sensational from Shaheen Afridi! He picks up his third of the day, Latham goes for one and New Zealand are in trouble on 46/4.
He picks up his third of the day, Latham goes for one and New Zealand are in trouble on 46/4. #CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/SJklekfsGQ
Teen on fire!19-year old young Shaheen Afridi is on fire, picking two major New Zealand wickets. Exciting young talent!
Shaheen Afridi currently has figures of 4-2-8-2. What a start from the teenager!
What a start from the teenager!#CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/MckVE6QH4p
NZ in trouble!New Zealand are in big trouble, losing their three batsmen in the first 10 overs. NZ 44/3 in 10 overs.
The wicket of Ross Taylor was a hugely important one for Pakistan. Taylor and Kane Williamson's partnerships have averaged a whopping 74.00 during #CWC19
Taylor and Kane Williamson's partnerships have averaged a whopping 74.00 during #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RWZgb2Vvhe
OUT!Blinder from Sarfaraz! What a one hander by the skipper! Outside edge and Sarfaraz dives to perfection to grab a stunning catch behind. It was beautiful seam position. Ross Taylor departs at 3.
That is a MASSIVE wicket! Sarfaraz Ahmed takes a brilliant catch to help Shaheen Afridi dismiss Ross Taylor for just three.
Pakistan flags all around!Pakistan flags are all around at Edgbaston as fans arrive in huge numbers to support their team.
Pakistan flags are all around at Edgbaston as fans arrive in huge numbers to support their team.
OUT!Big blow! Colin Munro is out. Edged and taken at the slip, Munro goes for 12. Poor shot from Munro, it was not needed at this moment. Shaheen Afridi provides major breakthrough. So, openers are back into the dressing room.
Pakistan with a second early wicket!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
This time it's Shaheen Afridi with the breakthrough and it's Munro who's the man that has to go for 12. #CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/hqIn8HyeSo
Perfect start for Pakistan!Pakistan have started the game on a high note, claiming an early wicket in the form of Martin Guptill, courtesy Mohammad Amir. NZ 18/1 in 4 overs.
What a start for Pakistan! Amir strikes in his first ball and Guptill has to go!
OUT!Mohammad Amir, you beauty! Wicket on the very first delivery. Guptill plays the off stump delivery onto his stumps and his poor run in World Cup 2019 continues. He departs at 5.
BOWLED HIM! Amir strikes with his first ball! New Zealand are 5/1 after just seven deliveries.
Amir strikes with his first ball!
New Zealand are 5/1 after just seven deliveries.#CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/AEnvqxkOBU
Both sides unchanged!Both Pakistan and New Zealand have not made any change in their playing XI. New Zealand are playing their same XI in the sixth consecutive game. While, this is for the only second time in six matches when Pakistan are playing with the same XI.
Both New Zealand and Pakistan are unchanged for this big game.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
If New Zealand win, they join Australia in the semi-finals.
If Pakistan win, they keep their semi-final hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/zd7pqG1wIt
Playing XITeams:Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen AfridiNew Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
New Zealand win toss, opt to bat!New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss and opts to bat against Pakistan!
New Zealand choose to bat against Pakistan in Birmingham! Can they take another step towards the semi-final, or will Pakistan keep their dream alive?
Follow @cricketworldcup for updates!#CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/bWpAg6MSRx
Mitchell Santner speaks ahead of big game!Mitchell Santner calls Pakistan a very dangerous side.
"I think they're very dangerous, and they've come off a pretty good win against South Africa." Mitchell Santner says New Zealand will not take Pakistan lightly
Mitchell Santner says New Zealand will not take Pakistan lightly pic.twitter.com/p1ivDEQIUr
Fun training session for NZ!New Zealand are having some fun during the training session ahead of clash with Pakistan.
New Zealand are having some fun during the training session ahead of clash with Pakistan.
Big game!It is a big game for Pakistan. One loss and they can suffer a World Cup exit. While, New Zealand are on the verge of reaching to the semifinals.
🇳🇿 "We have played Pakistan a lot recently, and we are aware of their strengths" 🇵🇰 "NZ have many match-winners in their side. Who will come out on the top in this crucial encounter?
🇵🇰 "NZ have many match-winners in their side.
Who will come out on the top in this crucial #CWC19 encounter?#BackTheBlackcaps #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/deR2rnO1pI
Energetic Pakistan fans!The energetic Pakistan fans are building the atmosphere at Edgbaston.
The energetic Pakistan fans are building the atmosphere at Edgbaston. The delayed start at Edgbaston hasn't taken away any of the energy from the Pakistan fans!
Toss at 3:30pm!So, toss will take place at 3:30pm and game will start at 4pm. Luckly, no overs have been lost.
Positive news coming out of Birmingham!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
As long as there is no more rain, the toss will take place at 11am local time, with play scheduled to start half an hour later.#CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/QhiQso0qlT
Wahab Riaz speaks about Mohammad Amir!Till the time rain is playing hide and seek, go through our article: "We Always Listen To Each Other": Wahab Riaz Speaks About His Relationship With Mohammad Amir
Wahab Riaz's comeback to the Pakistan side has been sensational. Watch him talk about his bowling and his relationship with Mohammad Amir
Pakistan, New Zealand train indoors!So, the weather gods have made Pakistand and New Zealand teams to train indoors. Sneak peek into the practice session!
Inclement weather forced New Zealand and Pakistan to train indoors.
Boult hoping a full game!New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is expecting a full game.
"It feels like a typical English morning and maybe a good one for the bowlers. The covers are on at the moment, but hopefully we'll get a full game in" - Trent Boult
Grand entry!Pakistan fans are having grand entry at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Pakistan fans are having grand entry at Edgbaston in Birmingham. These Pakistan fans have arrived at Edgbaston in some style
Sarfaraz Ahmed on loss against India!Check what Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has to say about their loss to India.
"When we win our fans give us a lot of respect and when we lose their anger is valid because they have expectations from us" Sarfaraz Ahmad on the loss against India and how the team learnt from that experience and gave it their best at Lord's.
Sarfaraz Ahmad on the loss against India and how the team learnt from that experience and gave it their best at Lord's. https://t.co/cNsaKpp6BZ
Toss delayed!So, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 3:00pm.
So, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 3:00pm. Covers are on with a very light rain falling. Outfield doesn't look too soggy and the forecast is positive