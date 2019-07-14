 
Final, Lord's, London, Jul 14, 2019
New Zealand NZ PP2 99/1 (21.1/50)
CRR: 4.67
England ENG Yet To Bat
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Steady New Zealand After Early Setback

Updated:14 July 2019 16:48 IST
New Zealand vs England final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls steadied the innings for New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Steady New Zealand After Early Setback
New Zealand vs England final Live Score: England have not let Kane Williamson score freely. © AFP

England removed opener Martin Guptill as New Zealand struggled to 33-1 off the first 10 overs in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, just as he had done in his side's shock semi-final victory over India, batted first after winning the toss in overcast conditions. A green-tinged pitch also promised to give England's pacemen some early assistance in a match where both sides were looking to win the World Cup for the first time. "It's a tough decision -- it's a bat first surface but if you look above, it adds confusion," Williamson said at the toss. New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls was still on nought when given out lbw to Chris Woakes, who had started the match with a wide. Early morning showers meant the start of play was pushed back until 10:45 am (0945 GMT). England have been in the final three times but have never won the trophy while New Zealand were beaten finalists in 2015. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Final Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs England final, Straight from Lord's, London.
 

  • 16:48 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    20 overs have been bowled!

    New Zealand are 91 for one after 20 overs. They have rebuilt well after losing the wicket of Martin Guptill early on in the innings. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Slog sweep from Kane Williamson and he sends Adil Rashid over cow corner for a boundary. 
  • 16:42 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Short ball from Mark Wood and Henry Nicholls cuts it away. He initially called for two but the timing was exquisite and the ball raced away for a boundary.
  • 16:36 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Another milestone for captain Kane!

    Kane Williamson is now the leading run scorer in a single World Cup edition as captain.
  • 16:29 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Another short ball from Liam Plunkett and Henry Nicholls pulls it away for another boundary.
  • 16:26 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Short ball down the leg side from Mark Wood and Kane Williamson guides it towards the fine leg fence.
  • 16:22 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Mark Wood into the attack!

    Mark Wood is making the ball talk at Lord's. It is swinging sharply and Kane Williamson has no clue how to tackle it.
  • 16:20 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Liam Plunkett drifts down the leg side and Henry Nicholls flicks this away towards the square-leg fence for a boundary.
  • 16:19 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    50 up for New Zealand!

    After losing the wicket of Martin Guptill, the runs are hard to come by for New Zealand.  
  • 16:11 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    New Zealand's openers have failed in this World Cup!

    Apart from the opening match, New Zealand openers have failed to provide their team with a good start in the tournament.
  • 16:07 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Change in the bowling!

    Liam Plunkett replaces Jofra Archer in the 12th over of the innings.
  • 16:04 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Henry Nicholls sends this short of a length delivery from Chris Woakes through the point region for his first boundary. 
  • 16:01 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    10 overs gone and England are on top!

    The first powerplay is done and England have managed to keep the run-rate down while getting the important wicket of Martin Guptill. New Zealand are 33 for one after 10 overs.
  • 15:44 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    OUT!

    Chirs Woakes again Martin Guptill right in front of the stumps and it looked out. Guptill goes for the review. The replay shows the ball is hitting and New Zealand have lost their first wicket.
  • 15:32 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Martin Guptill is on the charge, he comes down the track and smashes Jofra Archer straight over his head for a boundary.
  • 15:31 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    SIX!

    Martin Guptill upper cuts this short one from Jofra Archer and guides the ball over third-man's head for the first six of the World Cup final.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Henry Nicholls survives!

    Chris Woakes gets Henry Nicholls right in front and the umpire has given it out this time, New Zealand have gone for the review. What a review this by Henry Nicholls, the replay shows that the ball would've gone over the stumps.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Huge appeal!

    Jofra Archer beats Martin Guptill's outside edge. England went up but the umpire gave it not-out and England decided not to go for the review and the replay shows that ball missed the bat.
  • 15:19 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Four!

    Martin Guptill gets off the mark with a boundary through backward point. Just short of a length from Chris Woakes and Guptill finds the gap on the off side.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Wide!

    Wide to start for Chris Woakes, Martin Guptill went for the shot but the ball swung away and New Zealand are off the mark.
  • 15:14 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    The players are walking out for one final time in this World Cup!

    Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will open the innings for New Zealand and Chirs Woakes to start the proceedings with the new ball. 
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Last four matches at Lord's!

    All four matches in World Cup 2019 at Lord's have been won by team batting first, can England change the trend?
  • 14:55 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    Both the captains have opted for the same playing XI that they fielded in the semi-finals.

    England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

    New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
  • 14:47 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    New Zealand win the toss!

    New Zealand have won the toss and they have elected to bat in the final.
  • 14:37 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been terrific at the top!

    Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have had four hundred plus stands in the World Cup 2019.
  • 14:26 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes and the match will now begin at 3.15 pm IST.
  • 14:18 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    New tactics for final!

    Is Jofra Archer thinking of deceiving the New Zealand batsmen with this change-up?
  • 14:12 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Magnificent Roy!

    England opener Jason Roy has been remained magnificent throughout the World Cup. 
  • 14:09 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    England openers on top!

    England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are on top in World Cup 2019. England must be expecting one more solid performance from them.
  • 14:04 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Who will it be?

    Top teams, big clash!
  • 14:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Big game!

    Both New Zealand and England have never won any World Cup. They are eyeing maiden World Cup glory.
  • 13:56 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Steve Waugh speaks!

    Former Australia captain Steve Waugh sharing some memories of World Cup. 
  • 13:54 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Rain scare?

    There were light showers in London before the toss of New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. However, the skies are clear now. 

  • 13:52 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of New Zealand vs England final in World Cup 2019. 
    Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London New Zealand vs England, Final World Cup 2019 Cricket
