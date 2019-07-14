New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls Steady New Zealand After Early Setback
New Zealand vs England final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls steadied the innings for New Zealand.
England removed opener Martin Guptill as New Zealand struggled to 33-1 off the first 10 overs in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, just as he had done in his side's shock semi-final victory over India, batted first after winning the toss in overcast conditions. A green-tinged pitch also promised to give England's pacemen some early assistance in a match where both sides were looking to win the World Cup for the first time. "It's a tough decision -- it's a bat first surface but if you look above, it adds confusion," Williamson said at the toss. New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls was still on nought when given out lbw to Chris Woakes, who had started the match with a wide. Early morning showers meant the start of play was pushed back until 10:45 am (0945 GMT). England have been in the final three times but have never won the trophy while New Zealand were beaten finalists in 2015. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Final Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs England final, Straight from Lord's, London.
Another milestone for captain Kane!Kane Williamson is now the leading run scorer in a single World Cup edition as captain.
Kane Williamson now has more runs at #CWC19 than any other captain in a single World Cup campaign.
Leading from the front
New Zealand's openers have failed in this World Cup!Apart from the opening match, New Zealand openers have failed to provide their team with a good start in the tournament.
New Zealand's CWC19 first-wicket stands:
The Black Caps' opening woes continue. All of Kane Williamson's innings at #CWC19 have begun inside the 10 overs.
OUT!Chirs Woakes again Martin Guptill right in front of the stumps and it looked out. Guptill goes for the review. The replay shows the ball is hitting and New Zealand have lost their first wicket.
Another LBW shout, another review, but this time England have the breakthrough!
Martin Guptill has to go, and New Zealand have lost their review! Kane Williamson walks in early once more...
Playing XIs!Both the captains have opted for the same playing XI that they fielded in the semi-finals.England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been terrific at the top!Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have had four hundred plus stands in the World Cup 2019.
128 v Bangladesh
160 v India
123 v 🇳🇿
124 v 🇦🇺
How good have these two been?!
Toss delayed!The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes and the match will now begin at 3.15 pm IST.
UPDATE: Overnight rain means toss will be delayed to 10.15am. Play will start at 10.45am.
New tactics for final!Is Jofra Archer thinking of deceiving the New Zealand batsmen with this change-up?
Jofra Archer mad skills - Part 1
Watch him bowling with his left
Magnificent Roy!England opener Jason Roy has been remained magnificent throughout the World Cup.
7 innings | 426 runs | 1 century | 4 fifties
A run-hungry opener on prowl
England openers on top!England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are on top in World Cup 2019. England must be expecting one more solid performance from them.
128 v Bangladesh
160 v India
123 v 🇳🇿
124 v 🇦🇺
How good have these two been
Who will it be?Top teams, big clash!
Two deserving teams. One World Champion. Who will it be?
Big game!Both New Zealand and England have never won any World Cup. They are eyeing maiden World Cup glory.
Who are you supporting in the #CWC19 final today?
Steve Waugh speaks!Former Australia captain Steve Waugh sharing some memories of World Cup.
World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh shares memories of the big occasion.
World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh shares memories of the big occasion. pic.twitter.com/Gr0LELSbpQ
Rain scare?There were light showers in London before the toss of New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. However, the skies are clear now.
We had a spot of rain in the morning, but the skies have cleared up now
Here's hoping we don't need these for the rest of the day!