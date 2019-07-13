 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 13 July 2019 17:32 IST

New Zealand have emerged the winners in five out of their nine World Cup clashes against England.

England and New Zealand will clash in pursuit of their maiden World Cup title. © AFP

England and New Zealand will clash in pursuit of their maiden World Cup title in the final to be played at the Lord's in London on Sunday. New Zealand, the fourth placed team at the end of the league stage stunned table-toppers India by 18 runs to book a spot in their second successive World Cup final. On the other hand, England outplayed arch-rivals Australia to register an eight-wicket win and reached their first World Cup final in 27 years. Although England are the favourites to lift their first-ever fifty-over World Cup trophy, New Zealand have emerged the winners in five out of the nine World Cup clashes between the two teams. 

World Cup head to head:

New Zealand vs England

Matches: 9

New Zealand won: 5

England won: 4

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

England started World Cup 2019 on a solid note but lost the plot as they suffered league stage defeats against Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka. In must-win clashes, they defeated India and New Zealand to bring their campaign back on the track and finish third on the points table. 

While many members of the home side were not even born when England made the last of three losing appearances in a World Cup final in 1992, New Zealand have the experience of their heavy defeat by co-hosts Australia in the climax of the 2015 edition in Melbourne to call on.

For England, pacer Jofra Archer and in-form opening batsman Jason Roy are expected to be key players, while New Zealand boast a well-balanced attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult but are over-reliant on captain Kane Williamson and fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor for their runs.

