World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Scantily Clad Pitch Invader Foiled At Cricket World Cup Final

Updated: 14 July 2019 18:27 IST
A pitch invader's attempt to gatecrash the World Cup final to advertise an adult website was cut short by on-the-ball stewards at Lord's on Sunday.

A pitch invader attempted to gatecrash the Cricket World Cup final © AFP

A pitch invader's attempt to gatecrash the Cricket World Cup final to advertise an adult website was cut short by on-the-ball stewards at Lord's on Sunday. YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski went viral after interrupting the Champions League final last month with the name of the site emblazoned across a swimsuit. Zdorovetskiy's mother, Elena Vulitsky, tried a similar stunt at the "home of cricket" during the match between England and New Zealand on Sunday but quick-thinking stewards grabbed her.

"My mom is crazy!!!!!" tweeted Zdorovetskiy, alongside a picture of Vulitsky's aborted attempt.

According to Wolanski, an attempt to invade the pitch during the Copa America final earlier this month briefly landed her and Zdorovetskiy in a Brazilian jail.

New Zealand and England are vying for their first World Cup title in the final at Lord's. The 2015 World Cup runners-up came agonisingly close on getting their hands on the trophy but lost to Australia. While England have reached the final for the first time after 1992.

Both the teams lost three matches each in the World Cup 2019 league table, with England finishing a place above New Zealand.

New Zealand and England are fielding the same playing XI as they did during their semi-finals win.

"We're having a bat. Tough decision. A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it confusing. We have a job first up with the bat. We're playing the same team. The semi was a tough scrap for both sides, but we're happy we got across the line in that game," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who opted to bat said at the toss.

However, England captain Eoin Morgan was not disappointed on losing the toss in the final.

