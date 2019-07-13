New Zealand and England will vie for their first title in World Cup 2019 final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Weather has played a major role in the World Cup 2019 but fortunately the final clash is expected to be a full game. According to AccuWeather, no rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play in the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. The sky over Lord's in London is expected to remain partly cloudy from 9 am to 9 pm IST.

However, from 10 pm to 12 am IST clear skies are expected.

The weather forecast on Sunday also has 0 per cent rain with the temperature ranging from 21 to 23 degree celsius.

New Zealand's semi-final match against India was affected by rain as the play was concluded on the reserve day.

New Zealand and England had previously played each other in the World Cup 2019 league stage, where the hosts emerged as the winners.