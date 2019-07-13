 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs England, London Weather Forecast: No Rain, Full Game Expected

Updated: 13 July 2019 17:11 IST

No rain is expected during the World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England at Lord's in London.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs England, London Weather Forecast: No Rain, Full Game Expected
No rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play © AFP

New Zealand and England will vie for their first title in World Cup 2019 final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Weather has played a major role in the World Cup 2019 but fortunately the final clash is expected to be a full game. According to AccuWeather, no rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play in the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. The sky over Lord's in London is expected to remain partly cloudy from 9 am to 9 pm IST.

However, from 10 pm to 12 am IST clear skies are expected.

The weather forecast on Sunday also has 0 per cent rain with the temperature ranging from 21 to 23 degree celsius.

New Zealand's semi-final match against India was affected by rain as the play was concluded on the reserve day.

New Zealand and England had previously played each other in the World Cup 2019 league stage, where the hosts emerged as the winners.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team New Zealand vs England, Final World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • No rain is expected during the World Cup 2019 final
  • New Zealand and England will vie for their first title in World Cup 2019
  • The weather forecast on Sunday also has 0 per cent rain
Related Articles
England
England's Eoin Morgan Hails Brendon McCullum Influence Ahead Of World Cup Final
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
New Zealand vs England: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
New Zealand vs England: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
New Zealand vs England, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs England, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs England Preview, World Cup 2019: New Zealand, England Vie For Maiden World Cup Glory
New Zealand vs England Preview, World Cup 2019: New Zealand, England Vie For Maiden World Cup Glory
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.