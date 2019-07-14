Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who has been a vocal supporter of the hosts in World Cup 2019 since the start of the showpiece event, made a prediction regarding the final of World Cup 2019 on Sunday. Pietersen backed England to register an "easy win" over New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 final. England and New Zealand will lock horns in the final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Both sides are look for a maiden World Cup title.

Kevin Pietersen took to micro-blogging site Twitter and claimed England will beat New Zealand without much difficulty in the final of World Cup.

"You've made it to the home of cricket, herringboneandsui...! I'm thinking an easy win for England," tweeted Pietersen before the start of Sunday's game.

This is not the first time Kevin Pietersen has predicted something related to World Cup 2019. Earlier, he had predicted the finalists of World Cup 2019, saying that England and India would end up in the title clash.

Pietersen had said that England will thrash Australia in the second semi-final.

"We'll whack the Aussies! Eng v India FINAL!" he had tweeted.

When India were on an unbeaten run in the league stage, Pietersen had tweeted that the team that beats India will win the World Cup. England went on to beat India in the league stage, handing them their first loss of the tournament.

India were knocked out of World Cup 2019 after suffering an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester. Chasing the target of 240 runs, India were bowled out for 221.



