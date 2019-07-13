 
"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets

Updated: 13 July 2019 12:48 IST
James Neesham wants Indian cricket fans to re-sell their World Cup 2019 final tickets on the official platform, to give other fans a chance to watch their team play.

"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets
India fans have bought tickets for the final in abundance © AFP

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham urged Indian cricket fans to re-sell their World Cup 2019 final tickets on official platforms, to give other genuine fans a chance to watch their teams play. India fans, who turned for their team's World Cup 2019 matches in large numbers, have bought tickets for the final in abundance. But with their team facing the World Cup 2019 exit at the hands of New Zealand, Neesham wants the Indian fans to "be kind" to the other genuine fans.

"Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy," Neesham tweeted.

Neesham has consistently contributed with the bat or ball for New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. However, against India, in the World Cup 2019 semi-final he managed to score only 12 runs and pick a wicket.

New Zealand, who have shown the can defy odds, will face favourites England in the World Cup 2019 final. Both teams had previously faced each other in the league stage, where England came out superior.

2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand alike England have never won a World Cup and will be vying for their maiden title at Lord's on Sunday.

