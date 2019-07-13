 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Great Leaders": Daniel Vettori Lavishes Praise On World Cup Captains Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson

Updated: 13 July 2019 22:05 IST

Eoin Morgan has made England the most-feared ODI side since an embarrassingly early exit in 2015 while Kane Williamson has built on the legacy of Brendon McCullum.

"Great Leaders": Daniel Vettori Lavishes Praise On World Cup Captains Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson
Daniel Vettori hailed Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson as "great leaders". © AFP

Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson will go head to head in a bid to win a first Cricket World Cup title for their countries on Sunday. Hosts England are firm favourites in the World Cup 2019 final but New Zealand cannot be counted out, having ended India's bid in the semi-finals. Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori lavished praise on Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson saying it is fitting to see the two "really great leaders" in action at the biggest stage of them all.

Morgan has made England the most-feared one-day international side since an embarrassingly early exit in 2015 while Williamson has built on the legacy of Brendon McCullum, whose team were losing finalists four years ago.

England thumped Australia by eight wickets to reach Sunday's final while New Zealand shocked fancied India, winning their last-four clash by 18 runs.

"It's a chance to watch two really great leaders," Vettori wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council.

"Kane inherited from Brendon McCullum and put his stamp on things -- he and Morgan lead in a similar way, they read the game exceptionally well and you enjoy sitting back and watching them."

Vettori said both captains had the ability to think on their feet and had been at their best in the semi-finals.

"Both will admit that you become a good captain when you have a good bowling attack, which they both have, but they'll utilise that group in the best way they can," he added.

"These two have probably been the best captains in this tournament and it's fitting to see them face each other in the final."

Vettori believes New Zealand's experience of playing in the 2015 final will be valuable against the in-form hosts.

"Williamson, (Ross) Taylor and Martin Guptill were there in 2015, so to have three of the top four batters knowing what it's like is really key, particularly with the experience they possess," he said.

"They can replay what they went through four years ago, the emotion and experience is unique, and there are very few people who get to play in back-to-back World Cup finals."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Brendon McCullum Brendon McCullum Daniel Vettori Daniel Vettori World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs England, Final Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Daniel Vettori hails Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson
  • Daniel Vettori termed Morgan and Williamson as "really great leaders"
  • Hosts England will take on New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 final
Related Articles
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Can Upset India If They Start Well, Says Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli
Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Virat Kohli's T20 Captaincy
Big Bash League: Daniel Vettori Quits As Brisbane Heat Coach
Big Bash League: Daniel Vettori Quits As Brisbane Heat Coach
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Fit, Quinton De Kock To Miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's Game vs Chennai Super Kings
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.