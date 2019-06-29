New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Strike Regularly To Put Pressure On Australia
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand.
Australia captain Aaron Finch decided to bat first after winning the toss in a World Cup match against New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday. A sun-drenched day and baking hot temperatures made batting first in the day/night fixture an understandable decision. "It's a used wicket so hopefully later on it will slow up and take more spin," said in-form opener Finch. "I think it's a totally different wicket to the other day. There will be something in it first thing for both sides with the new ball." Reigning champions Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2015 final in Melbourne, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They were unchanged from the side that beat tournament hosts England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday, with Australia deciding against resting fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff. New Zealand, who will assure themselves of a place in the last four if they win, made two changes to the team that suffered a six-wicket defeat by Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Henry Nicholls replaced struggling opening batsman Colin Munro and spinner Ish Sodhi came in for fast bowler Matt Henry on a pitch expected to take turn. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Australia, Straight From Lord's, London.
Toss time!Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the toss, elects to bat against New Zealand.
15 minutes for toss!Not too long left for the all-important toss. Bright and sunny in London right now!
