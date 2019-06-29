 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 37, Lord's, London, Jun 29, 2019
New Zealand NZ Yet To Bat
Australia AUS PP2 96/5 (21.5/50)
CRR: 4.39
Australia won the toss and elected to bat

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Strike Regularly To Put Pressure On Australia

Updated:29 June 2019 19:42 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: New Zealand Strike Regularly To Put Pressure On Australia
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Lockie Ferguson struck twice for New Zealand. © AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch decided to bat first after winning the toss in a World Cup match against New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday. A sun-drenched day and baking hot temperatures made batting first in the day/night fixture an understandable decision. "It's a used wicket so hopefully later on it will slow up and take more spin," said in-form opener Finch. "I think it's a totally different wicket to the other day. There will be something in it first thing for both sides with the new ball." Reigning champions Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2015 final in Melbourne, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They were unchanged from the side that beat tournament hosts England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday, with Australia deciding against resting fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff. New Zealand, who will assure themselves of a place in the last four if they win, made two changes to the team that suffered a six-wicket defeat by Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Henry Nicholls replaced struggling opening batsman Colin Munro and spinner Ish Sodhi came in for fast bowler Matt Henry on a pitch expected to take turn. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Australia, Straight From Lord's, London.

  • 19:42 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    WICKET!

    Jimmy Neesham impresses again, completes a brilliant caught and bowled opportunity to dismiss Glenn Maxwell for 1.
  • 19:36 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    Usman Khawaja helps Australia recover with back-to back boundaries. And add to that, 5 wides on the subsequent ball. Not a good start for Mitchell Santner.
  • 19:36 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Glenn Maxwell comes to bat

    Glenn Maxwell comes to bat at No. 6.
  • 19:34 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    WICKET!

    Jimmy Neesham strikes, deceives Marcus Stoinis with the swing and wicket-keeper Tom Latham makes no mistake from behind the stumps. Stoinis, who looked aggressive from the first ball, departs for 21.
  • 19:31 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Khawaja, Stoinis cautious

    Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis are extremely cautious at the moment.
  • 19:24 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Economical over!

    Jimmy Neesham starts with an economical over. He concedes just one run. Australia are 73/3 in 18 overs.
  • 19:18 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    End of the drinks break!

    After 16 overs, Australia are 68/3 with Usman Khawaja (21*) and Marcus Stoinis (16*). For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson struck twice while Trent Boult gave New Zealand an early breakthrough as Australia were seen struggling since the start despite opting to bat.
  • 19:12 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Marcus Stoinis safe

    In the air... but Marcus Stoinis is safe as Kane Williamson denies any claim of a successful catch. He shakes his head immediately before Lockie Ferguson could break into celebration. The replays show the ball had bounced a few inches ahead of the New Zealand skipper.

  • 19:06 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marcus Stoinis welcomes Ish Sodhi with a beautiful boundary. He lofts up the ball to mid-on, where it beats a jumping fielder. Runs flow for Australia.
  • 19:03 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    Marcus Stoinis shows off some confidence with that shot. Opens the arm, places the ball nicely into the off side and get himself a boundary. It takes Australia to 60/3 in 13.3 overs.
  • 18:59 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Spinner into the attack

    Kane Williamson introduce spinner Ish Sodhi into the attack.
  • 18:57 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    50 up for Australia!

    Marcus Stoinis tries to ease off some pressure for Australia with a boundary. It brings up 50 for Australia in 11.5 overs.
  • 18:53 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Marcus Stoinis comes to bat

    Marcus Stoinis comes to bat at No. 5.
  • 18:52 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    WICKET!

    Martin Guptill finally takes a catch, a difficult one to help Lockie Ferguson dismiss Steve Smith for 5. Smith attempts a pull shot on a shortish delivery, fails miserably and Guptill grabs a blinder after dropping two easy catches. Australia are 46/3 in 11.2 overs.
  • 18:49 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    End of the over!

    End of 11 overs! Australia are 45/2. Apart from a triple by Steve Smith, Trent Boult has dominated both the batsmen in most of the deliveries.
  • 18:42 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Steve Smith comes to bat

    Steve Smith comes to bat at No. 4.
  • 18:39 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    WICKET!

    Lockie Ferguson announces his arrival with a wicket off his first ball. Unfortunate David Warner touches a Ferguson bouncer to land the ball safely into the wicket-keeper's gloves. Australia are 38/2 in 9.1 overs, with both the openers back into the pavilion.
  • 18:38 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Lockie Ferguson comes into attack

    Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack.
  • 18:36 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    Usman Khawaja joined the party, flicks Trent Boult away to backward square leg to get his first boundary. Australia are 36/1 in 8.4 overs.
  • 18:33 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    David Warner gets a half-volley from Colin de Grandhomme, which he smashes it down the ground for four. It takes Australia to 30/1 in 7.4 overs.
  • 18:30 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    David Warner continues to pile up runs for Australia. He slices a good length to square leg for four.
  • 18:28 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Warner gets lucky

    Trent Boult entices David Warner with a bouncer that took a top-edge but the batsman gets lucky. Martin Guptill jumped to grab a tough catch but it isn't a good day for the New Zealander it seems. Meanwhile, Warner gets a double for Australia.
  • 18:26 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Economical over!

    Another economical over by Colin de Grandhomme. He concedes just one runs, that too because of a wide ball, to keep Australia 19/1 in 6 overs.
  • 18:21 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Dropped!

    Usman Khawaja dropped for 0. Martin Guptill is the culprit, for a second time in the match. It was a thick edge of Khawaja's willow that carried to the second slip with decent height. But Guptill disappoints again.
  • 18:20 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Usman Khawaja comes to bat

    Usman Khawaja comes to bat at No. 3.
  • 18:18 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    WICKET!

    Trent Boult strikes back after being hit for a boundary. Aaron Finch trapped LBW for 8. Australia are 15/1 in 4.3 overs. The skipper's plan to bat after winning the toss is not working well for Australia at the moment.
  • 18:17 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    Lovely! Aaron Finch nicely times the swing of the bat to get a boundary straight down the ground.
  • 18:11 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    FOUR!

    David Warner concludes the third over with a boundary. He smashes Trent Boult into deep mid wicket for four. Finally, a good over for Australia. They score eight runs after surviving two maiden overs.
  • 18:10 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Off the mark

    Australia are finally off the mark as David Warner takes a quick single off the first delivery of the third over by Trent Boult.
  • 18:08 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Two maidens in a row

    Two maidens in a row. Trent Boult begun with a maiden opening over, which was followed by another one by Colin de Grandhomme.
  • 18:01 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Early swing!

    Some away swing for Boult on the first couple of balls. Warner plays it watchfully.
  • 17:59 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Minutes away from the start!

    Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner make their way to the middle. Trent Boult to start the proceedings for New Zealand.
  • 17:41 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    New Zealand XI!

    Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
  • 17:40 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Australia XI!

    Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
  • 17:40 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Team news!

    Australia named an unchanged side from the won that defeated England. Two changes for New Zealand. Ish Sodhi comes in for Matt Henry, also Henry Nicholls comes in at the top of the order for Colin Munro.
  • 17:33 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Toss time!

    Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the toss, elects to bat against New Zealand.
  • 17:18 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    15 minutes for toss!

    Not too long left for the all-important toss. Bright and sunny in London right now!
  • 17:03 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Pakistan vs Afganistan Score!

    Meanwhile, if you all are interested in the live match updates of the day's first game between Pakistan vs Afghanistan, click here.
  • 17:01 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Trans-Tasman rivalry!

    The Trans-Tasman rivals are back at it again after clashing in the World Cup 2015 final in Melbourne four years ago. The circumstances, though, are a little different. The Aussies are through to the last four while the Black Caps are a win away.
  • 16:58 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Good evening to all of you and welcome to the day's second match between New Zealand and Australia.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.