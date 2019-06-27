 
Nasser Hussain, Kevin Pietersen Engage In Funny Banter On Question For Pakistan Fans Before India Match

Updated: 27 June 2019 16:43 IST

England and Pakistan are vying for one semi-final slot at the moment, with Bangladesh also still in the fray.

Kevin Pietersen decided to take a funny dig at his predecessor. © Twitter

England will host India in their next World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with eyes on a semi-final berth as they can't afford to lose either of their remaining two matches. With Australia already qualified for the semi-finals, three spots are up for grabs with the prime competition between England, Bangladesh and Pakistan for one place. For Pakistan to qualify for the final four, their fans will hope for England's defeat. Ahead of their crucial clash with India, two former England captains Nasser Hussain and Kevin Pietersen engaged in a friendly banter on Twitter.

"Question to all Pakistan fans.. England vs INDIA.. Sunday.. who you supporting?" Nasser Hussain tweeted, putting Pakistan fans in a state of confusion.

While fans flooded Nasser Hussain's tweet with their opinions, star batsman Kevin Pietersen decided to take a funny dig at his predecessor.

"Who you supporting, Nass?," Pietersen tweeted, only to fall in his own trap as Nasser replied: "England of course Kev .. same as you when England play South Africa at rugby."

Pakistan suffered a crushing 89-run defeat to India in their much-anticipated World Cup 2019 encounter. The humiliation followed the players for weeks as many of them were abused for the loss in public.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was called "fat as a pig" by a fan when he was with his kid in a mall. The video of an unidentified man fat-shaming Sarfaraz went viral on social media.

The offender, reportedly a Pakistan fan, was seen taking a selfie with the Pakistan skipper when he heard saying: "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud".

Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam were reportedly abused and shouted at while on lunch, with fans claiming players responded by pushing them.

Pakistan's players were advised to be cautious following the incidents in London and Sarfaraz admitted the team and their families have been troubled by the taunting, which included social media trolling.

However, Pakistan made an inspiring comeback with back-to-back victories over South Africa and New Zealand to stay alive in the tournament.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their remaining league stage matches, which they desperately need to win. Even after they win both the matches, they would require England's defeat in at least one of their remaining two matches.

Highlights
  • England will host India in their next World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston
  • England can't afford to lose either of their remaining two matches
  • Nasser Hussain and Kevin Pietersen engaged in a friendly banter
