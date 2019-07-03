Ziva Dhoni, India's dedicated supporter, was once again at it as she cheered for the Indian team in their World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday in Birmingham. The ever-enthusiastic Ziva was seen loudly cheering "Go India" from the stands as an all-round India beat Bangladesh to book a semi-finals spot in the World Cup 2019. Ziva, the Internet sensation, along with her mother Sakshi Dhoni were also present at previous matches for India in World Cup 2019. The four-year-old always makes sure to make her presence felt with her adorable gestures.

Watch Ziva Dhoni adorably cheering for India here:

Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account is currently filled with her pictures and videos from England, where she is accompanying her father MS Dhoni, who is on national duty.

She was also spotted with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ziva's tour to England comes after she cheered for her father and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

On the work front, MS Dhoni, has registered a decent performance at the World Cup 2019 but his approach has been constantly criticised by fans and ex-cricketers.

Dhoni has played all the matches India have played at the World Cup 2019, scoring 223 runs, with the high score of an unbeaten 56.