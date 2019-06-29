 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's First-Look In India's Away Jersey; See Pictures

Updated: 29 June 2019 09:41 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

India's away kit will make a debut at their World Cup 2019 clash against hosts England on Sunday.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli posed for the first time in their away jerseys © Twitter

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian cricket team posed for the first time in their away jersey ahead of the India vs England World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday. The Indian cricket team, in a first, will be donning their away kit at the World Cup 2019 match against the hosts in Birmingham. With the semi-finals spot at stake, India will hope they can maintain their good fortune in the away jersey as well. India will sport the away kit since even England have a blue jersey, though lighter in colour.

The away kits have been brought into play for the first time at an International Cricket Council (ICC) event by the cricket's global governing body.

Check out Indian cricketers first-look in the away jersey:

How many likes for this jersey ? #TeamIndia

"The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams," said the sports apparel company in their official statement.

"Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field," the release added.

India, currently placed second on the points table, are just a win away from securing a semi-final berth.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • India's away kit will make a debut at their WC 2019 clash against England
  • India are currently placed second on the points table
  • The away kits have been brought into play for the first time
