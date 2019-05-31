MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and some other premier members of Team India enjoyed some downtime in the woods before their World Cup 2019 campaign opener against South Africa on June 5. The Indian cricket board posted the pictures of their team's "fun day out in the woods" on their official Twitter account which led to fans raising various concerns about their national team. The ever-enthusiastic Indian cricket team fans' concern majorly revolved around their practice session, with some saying the Virat Kohli-led side might lose out on the World Cup 2019 trophy due to these fun times.

Interestingly, one of the fans also reminded Team India, that they have been sent to England to play World Cup 2019 and not to enjoy picnic.

Check out the comments here:

Do teen match haarenge nahi jab tak aise hi faaltu masti karte rahenge. You guys have been sent to play cricket, not to enjoy a picnic! Height of entitlement. — Abhishek (@abhishaek) May 31, 2019

Practice kaun karega? — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) May 31, 2019

Practice kaun karega? — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) May 31, 2019

Fun fun me world Cup na chla jaye kahi.

Be careful — ravi Singh (@ravigaharwar1) May 31, 2019

ye sab to ghumne hi gaye he... — arpit gurjar (@ArpitGurjar) May 31, 2019

Ye sab theek hai world cup haro to bhi chalega pakistan se haar ke maat aao..! — Black or White (@kdhupkar) May 31, 2019

Practice kr lo Bhai — Farhad (@iamfarhadahmad) May 31, 2019

Practice kr lo Bhai — Farhad (@iamfarhadahmad) May 31, 2019

ab ye ghumna firna to england series ke tour me v krpayenge avi .. focus on ur strengths and try to overcome ur weaknesses.. indian fans aplog ke liye itna krte h aap log vi gme and strategy me dhyan dijiye koi vi player consistence nhi hai. we want cup, semifinalists nhi — Abhishek Chowdhury (@abhishy9) May 31, 2019

Team India members were dressed up in paintball uniforms with all wearing a happy smile. India will be vying for their third World Cup title, first under the leadership of their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli.

Team India's first opponent in the World Cup 2019 -- South Africa, registered a loss against hosts and favourites England in the campaign opener in absence of their senior pacer Dale Steyn.

South Africa will next face Bangladesh before taking on India, on Wednesday in Southampton.