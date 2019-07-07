MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday and wishes started pouring in from all across the globe for India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag led the trend on social media with a thoughtful tweet, mentioning number seven - the date and month of MS Dhoni's birth and his jersey number. "Seven continents in the world, seven days in a week, seven colours in a rainbow, seven basic musical notes, seven chakras in a human being, seven pheras in marriage, seven wonders of the world, the seventh day of the seventh month -- birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world. Happy Birthday Dhoni. May God Bless You," Virender Sehwag said in a tweet.

7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

The International Cricket Council thanked Dhoni for a "lifetime of memories". "One man, a billion emotions, a lifetime of memories, Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni," the ICC tweeted.

Happy Birthday, @msdhoni — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2019

Dhoni led India to the crown at ICC World T20 in 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni is currently playing his fourth World Cup with Team India in England and Wales. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared four pictures of the former India captain from each edition of the World Cup and asked fans their favourite one.

"Four World Cups, four different looks, which one do you like the most? Take a pick. Happy Birthday Dhoni," the BCCI tweeted.

"Four World Cups, four different looks, which one do you like the most? Take a pick. Happy Birthday Dhoni," the BCCI tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya called Dhoni his "biggest role model" and tweeted a video of imitating the wicketkeeper-batsman's famous helicopter shot.

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life," Pandya captioned the video on Twitter.

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life," Pandya captioned the video on Twitter.

Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year.

Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u wish u all the success and happiness and health in life God bless u always — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2019

Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn't looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

Here is wishing one of the best in the business @msdhoni a very very happy birthday. #MSDhoni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the quickest gloves and coolest minds in cricket. Have a great one Mahi bhai! @msdhoni — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2019

Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @msdhoni — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 7, 2019

Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with some of his India teammates on Sunday.

All-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures, celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.