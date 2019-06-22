 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Stumped For First Time Since 2011 World Cup

Updated: 22 June 2019 21:41 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

MS Dhoni was stumped for the first time since 2011 during India's match against Afghanistan on Saturday.

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Stumped For First Time Since 2011 World Cup
MS Dhoni was dismissed for 28 runs in Southampton. © Twitter

MS Dhoni has dismissed many batsmen with his lightning-quick glove-work behind the stumps, but has very seldom given other wicket-keepers the honour as he has got out charging down the track only once before the match against Afghanistan on Saturday. However, that changed when MS Dhoni failed in his attempt to hit Rashid Khan over the fence and was stumped after being found outside his crease by the wicket-keeper, having scored 28 runs off 52 balls. This was only the second occasion he has been stumped in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

MS Dhoni was stumped for the first time since 2011 during India's match against Afghanistan on Saturday where they were restricted to a modest 224/8 in 50 overs.

The former India skipper laboured to 28 off 52 balls (3x4), bringing back merories of days when he was questioned for his slow pace.

Looking to up the ante, Dhoni stepped out to Rashid Khan but missed. The ball which was outside off, turned sharply away from him, resulting in wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil stumping him out for only the second time in ODIs.

This is India's lowest first innings total batting all 50 overs since 2010.

Captain Virat Kohli struck his third consecutive fifty with a classy 67 off 63 balls, his innings laced with five fours, while K. Jadhav scored 52 off 68 deliveries (3x4, 1x6) before being taken at cover by substitute Noor Ali Zadran off Gulbadin Naib.

But a spirited Afghanistan, who moved on their huge loss to England in the last game, rode Mohammed Nabi's 2/33 and wickets each for Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/26), Rashid Khan (1/38) and Rahmat Shah (1/22) to keep the run-flow in check throughout the innings.

Skipper Naib took two wickets in the last over, removing Jadhav and Mohammed Shami (1) to cap off a brilliant bowling display by the team which still finds itself at the foot of the points table, without a win, and battling off-field issues and in-fighting.

(With IANS input)

Comments
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni failed in his attempt to hit Rashid Khan over the fence
  • He was stumped after being found outside his crease by the wicket-keeper
  • This was only the second occasion he has been stumped in ODI cricket
