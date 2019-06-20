 
MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli, Who Has The Coolest Haircut: BCCI Asks Fans

Updated: 20 June 2019 15:12 IST

India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, have been unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 so far.

MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli, Who Has The Coolest Haircut: BCCI Asks Fans
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are currently in the UK for ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were seen as options of a poll, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to find out, which one has the "coolest" haircut among all. "Who's haircut is the coolest?," the BCCI captioned a photo collage of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, all of whom are representing the Indian team in the ongoing World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Cricket fans flooded the post with their comments within no time.

While India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni seemed to have claimed a clear-cut majority, some fans suggested additions from the Indian camp in contention for the coolest haircut.

India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, have been unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 so far. On Sunday, India registered an 89-run win (DLS method) over Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

It was a complete performance from Virat Kohli's team despite a few rain stoppages during the mega clash.

Pakistan were 166 for six when it started raining again and with the match reduced to 40 overs, they were left needing 136 off 30 balls after DLS calculations.

In the end, India strolled to a win to make it seven wins in a row against Pakistan in the World Cup. India's demolition job over Pakistan helped them move up in the World Cup points table with seven points from four matches.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli excelled with the bat, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya got the job done with the ball as India completely outclassed a hapless Pakistan team.

(With AFP inputs)

India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal World Cup 2019 Cricket
