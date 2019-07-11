 
MS Dhoni May Be Considered For New Zealand Squad If He Changes Nationality, Says Kane Williamson

Updated: 11 July 2019 16:46 IST
Praising MS Dhoni, Kane Williamson said that his experience at this level and in these occasions is so important.

MS Dhoni, batting at No. 7, played a valuable knock of 50 runs in semi final vs New Zealand. © AFP

MS Dhoni, who led India to World Cup glory in 2011, has received scathing criticism for his slow batting approach during World Cup 2019. When India bowed out of the showpiece event after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday, Dhoni was once again at the receiving end of similar criticism despite playing a valuable knock. Replying to whether he would pick Dhoni in his team, Kane Williamson said, "He's not eligible to play for New Zealand".

"Yes, experience at this level and in these occasions is so important and his (Dhoni) contribution today and yesterday but throughout this campaign was extremely important," Williamson said, explaining what Dhoni brings to the table.

"He's a world-class cricketer but is he looking to change nationalities? We will consider that selection if we have to," Williamson said with a cheeky smile.

New Zealand's win over India in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 broke a billion hearts.

When enquired about the state of Indian fans, the New Zealand skipper said, "I hope they're not too angry".

He praised the passion with which Indian fans support their national team and also wished to adopt the support of India's 1.5 billion fans in their bid to win the maiden title triumph.

"Yeah, I hope they're not too angry. Obviously, the passion for the game in India is unrivalled and we are all fortunate to play this sport and have a country like India be right behind it and the support that they have for their home team," he said.

"Hopefully we can adopt 1.5 billion supporters and they'll be supporting us, what do you reckon," he politely enquired.

Williamson's reply could be termed as safe and diplomatic but it had the conviction to melt hearts.

(With PTI inputs)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored 50 runs vs New Zealand in the semi final on Wednesday
  • Till the time MS Dhoni was at the crease, he kept Indian hopes alive
  • India lost the match by 18 runs after MS Dhoni got run out
