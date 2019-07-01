 
India vs England: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav's "Lack Of Intent" Leaves Cricket Fraternity Baffled

Updated: 01 July 2019 12:15 IST
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav could add only 39 runs in the final five overs of the India vs England World Cup 2019 match on Sunday, as India went down by 31 runs.

India vs England: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav
MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were severely criticised for their "lack of intent" © AFP

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were severely criticised for their "lack of intent" in India's big chase against England in the World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav forged an unbeaten 39-run stand for the sixth wicket but failed to help India chase down the target of 338 runs. In the final five overs, India needed 71 runs to win at a required run rate over 14 runs per over. But neither Dhoni or Jadhav could step up to the occasion and find the boundaries regularly as they dealt mostly in singles and dot balls, with the required run rate mounting. India lost the match by 31 runs with the duo managing to add only 39 runs in the final five overs.

Commentators Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar, Naseer Hussain and Sourav Ganguly also questioned Dhoni and Jadhav's intent against England in the final overs.

Check out some of the comments here:

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had also highlighted Dhoni and Jadhav's lack of intent during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match.

Tendulkar was critical of MS Dhoni's 52-ball 28 runs which slowed the run-rate for India. He also suggested MS Dhoni's partnership with Kedar Jadhav was slow and they lacked positive intent.

With India set to take on Bangladesh on Tuesday, Kohli might opt to bring in some changes in his middle order.

