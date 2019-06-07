 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain

Updated: 07 June 2019 16:04 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

MS Dhoni wore wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia, which was widely supported by fans even as the ICC objected.

MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain
MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC © AFP

MS Dhoni donning wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia during India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday has created quite a ripple on social media. The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. While fans applauded what was thought of as an Indian Army insignia on the gloves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed, a move that was met with disapproval from twitterati.

Fans are showing support to the 37-year old MS Dhoni, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.

Bollywood actors including Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev also expressed their displeasure on Twitter about ICC's intervention.

"Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave," Riteish wrote.

"Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring. The World Cup?Really now! BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone," Rahul Dev on his offical Twitter handle said.

The left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also came out in support of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and said that his act should be taken as an act of patriotism and not nationalism.

"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly 
@msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," he tweeted. 

However, the BCCI has come to MS Dhoni's defence and stressed that he would not remove the insignia. BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI that Dhoni would continue wearing the dagger insignia on his gloves as it was not a military symbol. Rai also said that the BCCI has sought the ICC's permission for it.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, Match 11
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Dhoni
  • Fans are supporting MS Dhoni, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.
  • Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev also expressed displeasure on Twitter.
Related Articles
BCCI Should Stand With MS Dhoni, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
BCCI Should Stand With MS Dhoni, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Does Not Have "Many Weaknesses", Says CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Does Not Have "Many Weaknesses", Says CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey
MS Dhoni Not To Remove Insignia From Gloves, Have Sought ICC Approval, Says Committee of Administrators Chief
MS Dhoni Not To Remove Insignia From Gloves, Have Sought ICC Approval, Says Committee of Administrators Chief
MS Dhoni Is Faster Than A Computer, Says Shoaib Akhtar
MS Dhoni Is Faster Than A Computer, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni's Gloves, ICC Asks BCCI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.