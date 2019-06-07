MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain
MS Dhoni wore wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia, which was widely supported by fans even as the ICC objected.
MS Dhoni donning wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia during India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday has created quite a ripple on social media. The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. While fans applauded what was thought of as an Indian Army insignia on the gloves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed, a move that was met with disapproval from twitterati.
Fans are showing support to the 37-year old MS Dhoni, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.
Pic 1:@ICC don't have issues when Pakistanis represents religious sentiment in the ground.— Sujal Shah (@sujalshah86) June 7, 2019
Why only Dhoni is targetted ? Can @ICC ask England to remove those lions on their Jersey ? #DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/mcKg8MOkDE— jayesh gupta (@jayeshkgupta191) June 7, 2019
Bollywood actors including Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev also expressed their displeasure on Twitter about ICC's intervention.
"Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave," Riteish wrote.
Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 7, 2019
"Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring. The World Cup?Really now! BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone," Rahul Dev on his offical Twitter handle said.
Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring.— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) June 6, 2019
The World Cup?Really now!
BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone.#DhoniKeepTheGlove#AUSvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IDTK6ELrC5
The left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also came out in support of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and said that his act should be taken as an act of patriotism and not nationalism.
"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly
@msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," he tweeted.
While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 7, 2019
However, the BCCI has come to MS Dhoni's defence and stressed that he would not remove the insignia. BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI that Dhoni would continue wearing the dagger insignia on his gloves as it was not a military symbol. Rai also said that the BCCI has sought the ICC's permission for it.
(With PTI inputs)