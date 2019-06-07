 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni Glove Issue: BCCI Seeks Permission To Keep Insignia, ICC Unlikely To Oblige

Updated: 07 June 2019 19:50 IST

The military-style insignia on MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves are creating quite a debate.

MS Dhoni Glove Issue: BCCI Seeks Permission To Keep Insignia, ICC Unlikely To Oblige
MS Dhoni Glove Row: BCCI Seeks Permission, ICC Unlikely To Oblige © AFP

MS Dhoni wore wicket-keeping gloves with military-style insignia during India's opening World Cup 2019 match with South Africa, creating many ripples and setting the Indian cricket board against the International Cricket Council (ICC). The international body initially asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have the insignias removed, which was declined by BCCI, which instead sought permission for MS Dhoni to keep them, as Dhoni will continue sporting the insignia on his gloves as it is not a military symbol, asserted Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai.

However, ICC is unlikely to accept that stand as the rule book allows for only one sponsor's logo on wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves. Allowing the insignia would amount to "equipment sponsorship violation".

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

"The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Rai told PTI.

"And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added.

His statement came after the ICC "requested the BCCI" to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules which forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

It is learnt that following the BCCI''s request, the ICC''s Cricket Operations team will discuss the matter with the World Cup's Event Technical committee, both headed by Geoff Allardyce.

The BCCI will be required to prove that the dagger insignia is not military symbolism and if the event technical committee is convinced, Dhoni would be allowed to continue sporting it.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

"...in any case if they (the ICC) feel we will take permission as we took in the past like if you remember, those camouflage caps. We believe in conforming to norms of the game. And If ICC has a set of rules we will go by them," Rai said referring to the military caps that the team sported in a match against Australia to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack earlier this year.

"The CoA has not spoken to Dhoni," he added.

Rai's fellow CoA member, Diana Edulji also backed Dhoni.

"This is not an issue at all. We have not spoken to the team but we will back him (Dhoni) to the hilt, any Indian player for that matter," she said.

"Dhoni is not a controversial person, let us be very clear on that. I don't see any issue. They did in the past also (on giving permission for wearing caps). Hopefully things should be sorted out before the game," she added.

The CoA's defence is based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word ''Balidan'' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni.

The argument, however, may not cut much ice with the ICC if it strictly goes by rules. The CoA's intervention came after social media criticism of the ICC''s objections.

When asked how India would respond in case the ICC insists on the removal of the sign and sanctions Dhoni for defiance, Rai said, "I think there has been a request to get it removed and not an instruction.

"As far as we are concerned, the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the Australia game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials."

In New Delhi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the BCCI to resolve the matter and offered support to Dhoni.

"... the issue is connected with the sentiments of the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni case," Rijiju wrote on his Twitter handle.

Various sportspersons such as Suresh Raina and decorated wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also backed the former captain.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa, Match 11 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC initially asked the BCCI to remove insignias from MS Dhoni's gloves.
  • BCCI sought permission for MS Dhoni to keep the gloves.
  • Rijiju urged the BCCI to resolve the matter and offered support to Dhoni.
Related Articles
BCCI Should Stand With MS Dhoni, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
BCCI Should Stand With MS Dhoni, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Does Not Have "Many Weaknesses", Says CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Does Not Have "Many Weaknesses", Says CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey
MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain
MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain
MS Dhoni Not To Remove Insignia From Gloves, Have Sought ICC Approval, Says Committee of Administrators Chief
MS Dhoni Not To Remove Insignia From Gloves, Have Sought ICC Approval, Says Committee of Administrators Chief
MS Dhoni Is Faster Than A Computer, Says Shoaib Akhtar
MS Dhoni Is Faster Than A Computer, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.