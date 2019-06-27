 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: MS Dhoni Escapes Stumping, Twice Off The Same Delivery, Following Shai Hope's Comedy Of Errors

Updated: 27 June 2019 19:33 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

MS Dhoni has had trouble with stumpings in World Cup 2019, having been dismissed in the same fashion against Afghanistan.

Watch: MS Dhoni Escapes Stumping, Twice Off The Same Delivery, Following Shai Hope
MS Dhoni came down the track to a Fabian Allen delivery. © Twitter

MS Dhoni should have cooling his heels in the dressing room after scoring just eight runs during the West Indies vs India World Cup 2019 clash. But wicketkeeper Shai Hope was in a giving mood and Dhoni turned out to be the benefactor of that. Batting on 8, MS Dhoni came down the track to a Fabian Allen delivery and missed it totally as the ball whizzed past the bat. Shai Hope had the simple task of collecting the ball and breaking the stumps but made a complete of hash of things despite having two bites at the cherry. With Dhoni miles out of his crease, Shai Hope, despite not collecting the ball cleanly in his first go, still had the opportunity to dismiss Dhoni but he yet again threw away the golden chance.

Here is a clip of the missed stumping opportunity that is going viral on social media:

The missed opportunity cost the West Indies dear as MS Dhoni went on to smash an unbeaten 56 off 61 balls to help India post 268 for seven in 50 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored his fourth successive half-century at the World Cup to lay the foundations for India.

Kohli made 72 as he became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings -- India's Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 international innings to reach the landmark.

Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined bowlers in the last 10 overs.

Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Shai Diego Hope Shai Hope Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni came down the track to a Fabian Allen delivery and missed it
  • Hope had the simple task of collecting the ball and breaking the stumps
  • Hope did not collect the ball cleanly in his first go
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's Sticky Form Temporary And He Will Prove That In Remaining Matches: Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Fans Troll Sachin Tendulkar For His Remarks After Afghanistan Match
MS Dhoni Fans Troll Sachin Tendulkar For His Remarks After Afghanistan Match
"Jos Buttler Is The New MS Dhoni Of World Cricket," Says Justin Langer
"Jos Buttler Is The New MS Dhoni Of World Cricket," Says Justin Langer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.