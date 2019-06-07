 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup

Updated: 07 June 2019 23:43 IST
The ICC has rejected BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to wear wicket-keeping gloves with the dagger insignia.

MS Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army. © AFP

MS Dhoni will not be allowed to wear the army insignia on his World Cup wicket-keeping gloves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. The BCCI had sent in a request to the ICC to allow Dhoni to sport the dagger logo on his green gloves that he wore during India's win over South Africa on Wednesday. "The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," read ICC's official statement.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for their star to keep wearing the gloves.

According to the ICC rules from the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported at the back of each glove.

Also, the logos on the glove should not have a political or racial connotation of any sort.

BCCI responded by sending a formal request to the ICC, stressing the logo was "not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations."

It is believed Dhoni is likely to continue to wear the same gloves but cover the insignia with tape

The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements, banning England all-rounder Moeen Ali in 2014 from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
