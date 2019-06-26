 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

Updated: 26 June 2019 22:10 IST

On a pitch where MS Dhoni struggled to score freely, Virat Kohli scored runs effortlessly, which led many to compare the two contrasting batting approaches.

World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
MS Dhoni's slow innings of 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan raised many eyebrows. © AFP

MS Dhoni's slow innings of 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan was heavily criticised by many former players, including batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. He was "not happy with the partnership between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav" and questioned the lack of "positive intent". On a pitch where Dhoni struggled to score freely, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was effortless during his 63-ball stay that fetched 67 runs at a strike-rate of above 100, which led many to compare the two contrasting batting approaches. When asked about this, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun said Dhoni should not be compared with Kohli on strike rate as the latter is the number one player across all formats.

"I think Virat Kohli is probably the number one batsman across all formats. So I think to compare anybody to the way he plays is not right," Arun said at the media interaction ahead of the West Indies game on Thursday.

Asked if Dhoni has been told about his slow batting by the team management, Arun gave a somewhat roundabout reply.

"There is a constant dialogue between all the batsmen, the support staff, the batting coach, the head coach -- Ravi Shastri has a constant dialogue with all the coaches. I can't really get into the brass tacks of what we discuss, but yes if I have to answer your question, there is a constant dialogue for us to improve," the former India medium pacer said.

He said Dhoni played as per situation in the match against Afghanistan.

"I think according to the situation and the condition of the wicket, we were able to successfully defend the total that we put up. And had we probably lost a wicket at that stage (when Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were batting), then things would have turned out differently. So I don't think it's too much of a concern for us right now," Arun said.

In Manchester, India had scored a commanding 335 against Pakistan and Arun is hoping it will be the same against the West Indies on Thursday.

"If you look at our first three games, I think we put up some really big scores. And Afghanistan match, the wicket was a little sticky; it was tricky to bat under those circumstances. But I think it's a question of adapting, understanding these conditions and adapting to that," he reasoned.

The bowling coach is confident that his seamers will be up for challenge against the hard-hitting West Indies batting line-up led by Chris Gayle.

"They do have their strengths. And also it's a big challenge for the bowlers too -- especially when they come after you. But whenever batsmen come after you, if you're willing to look at it deeply, there is a chance in it for the bowlers, and I think that's what our bowlers would be looking to do."

India will take on West Indies in their next league match on Thursday in Manchester.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket India India Cricket Team
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni batted slowly and scored 28 runs off 52 balls vs Afghanistan
  • Sachin Tendulkar questioned the lack of "positive intent" from Dhoni
  • Bowling coach Bharat Arun said MS Dhoni played as per match situation
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's Sticky Form Temporary And He Will Prove That In Remaining Matches: Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Fans Troll Sachin Tendulkar For His Remarks After Afghanistan Match
MS Dhoni Fans Troll Sachin Tendulkar For His Remarks After Afghanistan Match
"Jos Buttler Is The New MS Dhoni Of World Cricket," Says Justin Langer
"Jos Buttler Is The New MS Dhoni Of World Cricket," Says Justin Langer
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Stumped For First Time Since 2011 World Cup
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Stumped For First Time Since 2011 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.