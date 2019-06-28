 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"MS Dhoni Absorbs All Pressure": Jasprit Bumrah Backs Former India Captain

Updated: 28 June 2019 13:46 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni faced criticism for his slow inning against Afghanistan but his teammates have backed him throughout.

"MS Dhoni Absorbs All Pressure": Jasprit Bumrah Backs Former India Captain
Jasprit Bumrah claimed MS Dhoni played a "top-rated" inning at Old Trafford. © AFP

MS Dhoni held up one end as the batsmen at the other struggled against the West Indies in their World Cup 2019 league match on Thursday as he helped India reach a comfortable position in Manchester. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain scored unbeaten 56 off 61 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, as India posted 268/7 after opting to bat. In the previous match against Afghanistan, MS Dhoni was criticised for a slow batting approach. However, after his showing against the Windies, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah came up in support of MS Dhoni, claiming that the 37-year-old played a "top-rated" inning at Old Trafford.

"Such type of innings is highly underrated. Sometimes, it appears as if he (Dhoni) is playing slowly and takes a lot of time. But while batting on such wickets, it is important to take your time. We all saw how he took the game deep and in the end, it was because of him that we could reach 268 which was a very good total on this wicket," said Bumrah while speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal for bcci.tv.

Against the West Indies, Dhoni once again started slowly as he took his time to get used to the pitch and scored his first 20 runs off 40 deliveries. However, he compensated for it in the later stages of the game as he ended up scoring 56 not out, of which 16 he collected in the last over of the innings bowled by Oshane Thomas.

During the course of his innings, he shared a 70-run partnership with Hardik Pandya and helped India reach 268/7 which according to Bumrah was a par score in Manchester.

"This is where his experience comes in handy for the team as he absorbs all the pressure, takes the game deep and backs his style of play. We youngsters learn a lot from him. So, it was a top-rated inning because of which we could reach around 270," he added.

Dhoni was criticised by many for his slow batting against Afghanistan where he took 52 balls to score 28 runs which had reduced India's scoring rate in the middle overs and India managed to score just 224 runs in their allotted 50 overs which eventually they were able to defend on the back of some disciplined bowling from Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni helped India reach a comfortable position in Manchester
  • He scored unbeaten 56 off 61 balls, including 3 boundaries and 2 sixes
  • India posted 268/7 after opting to bat against West Indies
Related Articles
"One Off Day And Everyone Starts Talking": Virat Kohli Comes To MS Dhoni
"One Off Day And Everyone Starts Talking": Virat Kohli Comes To MS Dhoni's Defence
World Cup 2019: India Crush West Indies To Continue Unbeaten Run
World Cup 2019: India Crush West Indies To Continue Unbeaten Run
Watch: MS Dhoni Escapes Stumping, Twice Off The Same Delivery, Following Shai Hope
Watch: MS Dhoni Escapes Stumping, Twice Off The Same Delivery, Following Shai Hope's Comedy Of Errors
World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
World Cup 2019: Comparing MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Is Not Right, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.