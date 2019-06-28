 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell's Salute Celebration In World Cup Match Against West Indies

Updated: 28 June 2019 10:01 IST

Mohammed Shami delighted the fans with his antics on field during India's emphatic 125-run victory over the West Indies at Old Trafford.

Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell
Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets for India in a second consecutive World Cup match. © Twitter

Mohammed Shami impressed in his second consecutive World Cup match, claiming four wickets in India's emphatic 125-run victory over the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Besides taking the social media by storm with his bowling, Mohammed Shami also delighted the fans with his antics on field. Mohammed Shami was seen imitating Sheldon Cottrell's march and salute celebration after the tail-ender was trapped LBW by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over. The video went viral on Twitter within no time, with fans left in awe of the match-winning fast bowler.

Shami posted an incredible impression after missing India's first four matches at the World Cup 2019. He made his first appearance in India's fifth league stage match against Aghanistan in Southampton, where he finished 4/40. 

The 28-year-old seamer also became the second Indian to claim a World Cup hat-trick.

Shami improved his bowling even further and finished 4/16 in the subsequent World Cup match.

On Thursday, Shami dismissed Chris Gayle (6), Shai Hope (5), Shimron Hetmyer (18) and Oshane Thomas (6) to help India keep the Windies under control throughout the chase.

Talking about dismissal of Gayle that gave India the required confidence early in the fifth over, Shami credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his success.

"Chris Gayle and I were together during the IPL. Once you play, you get an idea. The one thing that I thought was that if I didn't allow him to open his arms, then it would be good because at some stage, he would go for it," Shami said as quoted by the ICC.

Shami came into the playing XI in the absence of the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34 Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami impressed in his second consecutive World Cup match
  • He took four wickets in India's emphatic 125-run victory over the Windies
  • Shami was seen imitating Sheldon Cottrell's march and salute celebration
Related Articles
"Who Else But Me": Mohammed Shami Credits Himself For Turnaround In Fortune
"Who Else But Me": Mohammed Shami Credits Himself For Turnaround In Fortune
Mohammed Shami Reveals He Worked On MS Dhoni
Mohammed Shami Reveals He Worked On MS Dhoni's Plan To Bag The Hat-Trick
Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India's Nervy Win Over Afghanistan
Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.