 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Who Else But Me": Mohammed Shami Credits Himself For Turnaround In Fortune

Updated: 28 June 2019 14:39 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Mohammed Shami, under fire for his domestic problems, had two fine performances against Afghanistan and the West Indies in World Cup 2019.

"Who Else But Me": Mohammed Shami Credits Himself For Turnaround In Fortune
Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets each in two consecutive World Cup matches. © AFP

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been at the receiving end of a lot of grief in his personal life over the past year-and-a-half, with his wife Hasin Jahan accusing him of domestic violence, among other things, something that is still hanging over his head. But with his fine performance in matches against Afghanistan and then the West Indies on Thursday, Mohammed Shami says only he deserves all the credit for his remarkable turnaround as it was "me and only me" who suffered for 18 months. "Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself," said Shami after India's 125-run victory over West Indies in the World Cup here Thursday.

Shami has been to hell and back in the last one and half years, fighting accusations of domestic violence. As a result, he was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list pending inquiry, and also sat out a Test match on fitness grounds.

But he is now back to his best, asking probing questions to the best in the business with his pace and swing.

"... Because I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it's me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me," Shami said without getting into the details about the nightmare that he had endured.

"Yes, I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to fight everything - from family issues to fitness. I am now only focussed on doing well for my country," said the pacer, who has now taken eight wickets in two games, including a hat-trick.

After two fine performances against Afghanistan and West Indies, Shami said that working on his fitness has been the turning point. He has shed those extra kilos, and more importantly, it has put him in a good head space.

"It wasn't only about failing Yo-Yo test. There are times when your rhythm goes for a toss. I failed that's a separate thing but then I have worked hard and improved my fitness. I feel I am in a good zone now as I have lost weight, got rhythm and everything is working for me.

"I now try to maintain my diet, training regime consistently. Because I am feeling stronger, not getting tired easily, my speed has also increased. And as far as skill is concerned, I always knew I can perform well on any track," he said.

While many thought that it would be the fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with his ability to take the ball away from left-handers, but it was Shami who bounced out ''Universe Boss'' Chris Gayle.

"Since we played IPL together, I have a bit of an idea about him when you play together for some time. I knew that if I don't allow him to chance his arms, he will get out in desperation trying to hit me," he said, the explanation sounding much simpler than his on-field execution.

How did he feel when he wasn't getting chance in the first four games? "Look, 15 people have come to represent the country. You must have had something special that you are in that 15, isn't it? It's about remaining patient and positive. And, yes, have a clever mind."

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami World Cup 2019 West Indies vs India, Match 34 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shami has been at receiving end of a lot of grief in his personal life
  • Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence
  • Shami says only he deserves all the credit for his remarkable turnaround
Related Articles
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell
Watch: Mohammed Shami Mimics Sheldon Cottrell's Salute Celebration In World Cup Match Against West Indies
Mohammed Shami Reveals He Worked On MS Dhoni
Mohammed Shami Reveals He Worked On MS Dhoni's Plan To Bag The Hat-Trick
Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
Mohammed Shami Becomes Second Indian To Claim World Cup Hat-Trick
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India
World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Seals India's Nervy Win Over Afghanistan
Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.