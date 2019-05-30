 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Mohammad Amir Fit For World Cup Debut, Says Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Updated: 30 May 2019 19:02 IST

Mohammad Amir missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Mohammad Amir Fit For World Cup Debut, Says Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Mohammad Amir is fit for selection for Pakistan's opening World Cup match. © AFP

Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir is fit and available for selection for Pakistan's opening World Cup match against the West Indies on Friday, captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. There was speculation that the 27-year-old, who missed the last four matches of the one-day international series against England earlier this month, might not be able to make his World Cup debut at Trent Bridge.

"Amir is fully fit and available for selection for tomorrow's game," Sarfraz said in his pre-match press conference.

Amir, who missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups due to a five-year ban for spot-fixing, was seen bowling using his full run-up in the team's practice session.

Sarfraz said he hoped the team could put behind them a streak of 10 straight ODI defeats.

"Yes, we have lost 10 matches but we have to forget that and start the World Cup journey," he said.

Asked if he was worried about the short boundaries and a flat pitch at Trent Bridge, Sarfaraz said: "When we came here on the first day and asked the groundsman what is the par score he told us that it's 480."

Top-ranked England have scored 400-plus twice at this ground, 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016 and a world record of 481-6 against Australia last year.

"Cricket has changed. People used to think that 300 was a par score but it has changed. We will have different pitches in the World Cup so if a team scores 300-plus then the other team will also go for that," he said.

Sarfraz said both Pakistan and the West Indies were unpredictable teams.

"It's good to be unpredictable so all teams are scared of you. Yes, we are unpredictable and we will take that tag, so are the West Indies," said the skipper.

West Indies, who sneaked through last year's qualifying round to feature in this year's event, piled up 421 against New Zealand in a warm-up match on Tuesday.

With their powerful batting including Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Andre Russell, Pakistan will be hard-pressed to contain them.

But Sarfaraz said taking wickets will be the key.

"If you want to contain any team you have to take wickets whoever you play, so it's important to put pressure by taking wickets."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 Mohammad Amir Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Amir missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cups
  • Sarfraz said he hoped the team could put behind them a streak of defeats
  • England have scored 400-plus twice at this ground
Related Articles
Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz And Asif Ali Named In Pakistan World Cup Squad
Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz And Asif Ali Named In Pakistan World Cup Squad
Mohammad Amir Would Have Been My First Choice For World Cup: Wasim Akram
Mohammad Amir Would Have Been My First Choice For World Cup: Wasim Akram
Without Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Lack Edge In Pace Attack, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Without Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Lack Edge In Pace Attack, Says Shoaib Akhtar
World Cup 2019 Team: Pakistan Announce 15-Man Squad, Mohammad Amir Left Out
World Cup 2019 Team: Pakistan Announce 15-Man Squad, Mohammad Amir Left Out
Salman Butt Says Call To Play PSL Could Be His Shot At Redemption
Salman Butt Says Call To Play PSL Could Be His Shot At Redemption
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss