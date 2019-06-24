 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Claims World Cup 2019 Defeat To India Left Him Wanting To "Commit Suicide"

Updated: 24 June 2019 22:14 IST

Pakistan suffered a bruising 89-run loss to India in Manchester on June 16, a result which sparked a furious backlash from their frustrated fans.

Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur Claims World Cup 2019 Defeat To India Left Him Wanting To "Commit Suicide"
Mickey Arthur's emotional comment may have been exaggerated to show how passionate he is about his job. © AFP

Head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed Pakistan's World Cup 2019 defeat to India was so painful that it left him wanting to "commit suicide". Pakistan suffered a bruising 89-run loss to India in Manchester on June 16, a result which sparked a furious backlash from their frustrated fans. The defeat put Pakistan's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in grave danger. And, although they kept alive their slender last-four hopes by beating South Africa on Sunday, Arthur admitted the India loss left him feeling desperately low.

"Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur said.

"But it was, you know, it's only one performance.

"It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there."

Arthur's emotional comment may have been exaggerated to show how passionate he is about his job.

But some fans feel the South Africa-born coach's words are in bad taste given Pakistan's former coach Bob Woolmer died of natural causes during the 2007 World Cup.

Pakistan lifted Arthur's spirts with an impressive 49-run win against South Africa at Lord's.

They now need to win their remaining three matches and improve their inferior net run-rate to have a chance of finishing in the top four and advancing to the semi-finals.

Pakistan play New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday.

"We always keep telling our players, it's one performance. Who is going to stimulate us today?" Arthur added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan, Match 22 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan coach says he "wanted to commit suicide" after loss to India
  • Pakistan suffered a bruising 89-run loss to India in Manchester
  • The result sparked a furious backlash from frustrated Pakistan fans
Related Articles
India vs Pakistan: Imran Khan Should Take Action Against Pakistan Cricket Team, Urges Kamran Akmal
India vs Pakistan: Imran Khan Should Take Action Against Pakistan Cricket Team, Urges Kamran Akmal
World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan Skipper Intikhab Alam Questions Inzamam-ul-Haq
World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan Skipper Intikhab Alam Questions Inzamam-ul-Haq's Presence In England
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Phones Sarfaraz Ahmed After Loss To India
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Phones Sarfaraz Ahmed After Loss To India
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Reply To ICC's Comparison With Rohit Sharma's Six Wins Hearts
Mohammad Amir Pleads With Fans Not To Use "Bad Words For Players"
Mohammad Amir Pleads With Fans Not To Use "Bad Words For Players"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.