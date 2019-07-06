 
Michael Vaughan Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar For Including "Bits And Pieces Cricketer" In His India XI For Semi-Finals

Updated: 06 July 2019 20:16 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar had said he is not a fan of "bits and pieces player", which he said Ravindra Jadeja was at this moment in his career.

Michael Vaughan Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar For Including "Bits And Pieces Cricketer" In His India XI For Semi-Finals
Sanjay Manjrekar was savagely trolled by former England captain Michael Vaughan © Twitter

Sanjay Manjrekar was savagely trolled by former England captain Michael Vaughan after the former India opener did a u-turn on his Ravindra Jadeja's abilities as a cricketer. After saying that he was not a fan of "bits and pieces player", which in his view Ravindra Jadeja is at this moment in his career, Manjrekar decided to include the all-rounder in his India playing XI for World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Manjrekar tweeted his India XI after after Ravindra Jadeja's fine bowling performance against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Jadeja was included in the team for the first time in World Cup 2019, coming as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was rested for the match.

Michael Vaughan, who is vocal with his opinion on Twitter, took no time to troll Manjrekar as he tweeted, "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

Fans from all quarters, including some Indians, supported Vaughan for his hilarious jibe.

One fan tweeted, "Everybody is trolling sanju manju today. That one comment about bits and pieces mehnga padh gya usse."

While the other said, "Troll level 100 per cent."

Check out fans reaction on the tweet here:

Earlier in the day, Manjrekar was roasted by fans with hilarious memes as he was in the commentary box while Ravindra Jadeja came into bowl during Sri Lanka's innings and even took a wicket in his first over.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

The comment led to plenty of criticism coming in the way of Manjrekar.

Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Sanjay Manjrekar Michael Vaughan World Cup 2019 Cricket
