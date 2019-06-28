 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Pathetic, Negative": Michael Vaughan Lashes Out At Jonny Bairstow's Reaction To Criticism

Updated: 28 June 2019 19:33 IST

World Cup 2019 hosts England have been receiving a lot of criticism after they put their once smooth campaign in jeopardy by losing their last two league games.

"Pathetic, Negative": Michael Vaughan Lashes Out At Jonny Bairstow
England batting line-up has stuttered badly in the past two games. © AFP

Michael Vaughan, former England captain, came out heavily on current England opener Jonny Bairstow's reaction to criticism after loss against Australia, terming them as "negative" and "pathetic". World Cup 2019 hosts England have been receiving a lot of criticism after they put their once smooth campaign in jeopardy by losing their last two league games.

"People were waiting for us to fail," Bairstow responded to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat. It's a typical English thing to do in every sport," Bairstow added.

Pietersen said that current skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a radio clip of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

But Vaughan hit back on Friday, saying the team had huge backing.

"How wrong can @jbairstow21 be," Vaughan posted on his Instagram account.

"Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny..

"WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though.. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!"

England, who have never won the World Cup, entered the competition as favourites but their much-vaunted batting line-up has stuttered badly in the past two games.

Morgan's side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals, with tough matches to come against India and New Zealand.

The host nation are currently placed fourth on the points table, the last of the semi-final places, but face a threat from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jonathan Marc Bairstow Jonny Bairstow Michael Vaughan England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen had said Eoin Morgan was "scared" of Mitchell Starc
  • Jonny Bairstow said, "People were waiting for us to fail"
  • England side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals
Related Articles
Eoin Morgan Banned From England vs Pakistan 4th ODI
Eoin Morgan Banned From England vs Pakistan 4th ODI
Pakistan Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Kapil Dev
Pakistan Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Kapil Dev's 36-Year-Old Record
"IPL Helped In Raising My Game", Says England Century-Maker Jonny Bairstow
"IPL Helped In Raising My Game", Says England Century-Maker Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow Century Sees England Overpower Pakistan
Jonny Bairstow Century Sees England Overpower Pakistan
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.