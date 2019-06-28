Michael Vaughan, former England captain, came out heavily on current England opener Jonny Bairstow's reaction to criticism after loss against Australia, terming them as "negative" and "pathetic". World Cup 2019 hosts England have been receiving a lot of criticism after they put their once smooth campaign in jeopardy by losing their last two league games.

"People were waiting for us to fail," Bairstow responded to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat. It's a typical English thing to do in every sport," Bairstow added.

Pietersen said that current skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a radio clip of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

But Vaughan hit back on Friday, saying the team had huge backing.

"How wrong can @jbairstow21 be," Vaughan posted on his Instagram account.

"Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny..

"WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though.. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!"

England, who have never won the World Cup, entered the competition as favourites but their much-vaunted batting line-up has stuttered badly in the past two games.

Morgan's side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals, with tough matches to come against India and New Zealand.

The host nation are currently placed fourth on the points table, the last of the semi-final places, but face a threat from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

(With AFP inputs)