World Cup 2019: ICC Approves Mayank Agarwal's Inclusion For Injured Vijay Shankar

Updated: 01 July 2019 17:57 IST

Vijay Shankar injured his toe during the nets session just before India's World Cup 2019 league clash against England on Sunday in Birmingham.

World Cup 2019: ICC Approves Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal is yet to make his ODI debut for India. © Twitter

India's request to allow Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for injured Vijay Shankar has been confirmed by the ICC. Vijay Shankar suffered a toe injury just before the league fixture against England on Sunday. Rishabh Pant played in place of Shankar in the game where India failed to chase 338. "The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the tournament," ICC said in a press statement.

Notably, Vijay Shankar has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, as his injury will take about three weeks to heal. Shankar's replacement, Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut last year against Australia. Agarwal is yet to make his One-day International debut.

It is mandatory for every team to get the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before a player can be officially added to the squad.

The committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

India are currently at second place in the points table with 11 points in seven games so far. India will play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka next in the league fixtures and just one win will confirm their participation in the semi-finals.

Previously, Shikhar Dhawan was also injured and was ruled out of the World Cup 2019. He was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the squad.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar Cricket World Cup 2019
