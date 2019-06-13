 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: England Fast Bowler Mark Wood Doubtful For West Indies Clash

Updated: 13 June 2019 22:30 IST

Mark Wood bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament at 153.9 kmph against Bangladesh on June 8 in Cardiff.

 

Mark Wood, so far the fastest bowler of World Cup 2019, might not be part of England's playing XI against the West Indies on Friday after his longstanding ankle problems recurred. The injury took place during England's win over Bangladesh in the last game where he bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament with speedometer reading 153.9 kmph. Commenting on Wood's injury, skipper Eoin Morgan described it as "nothing too serious" but "we probably won't take a risk".

"It's nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the game in Cardiff -- he's the only concern at the moment," Morgan said on Thursday.

"Mark is going to have a fitness test in the morning. If it is still sore, we probably won't take a risk."

Morgan said all teams at the World Cup would need to look after their quicks in particular.

"It's part of the plan, because they are fast bowlers. It will happen to other bowlers throughout the tournament," he said.

"We're well aware of that. We will have to manage them as we would normally, as we do with Chris Woakes if there's back-to-back games," Morgan added.

"It's not a problem, it's just what happens."

The 29-year-old, who revived his England career with some fiery spells during this year's tour of the West Indies, has undergone three major operations on his ankle.

He experienced further problems on the eve of the World Cup, pulling out of a warm-up game against Australia.

Wood's place could go to Moeen Ali, who did not play against Bangladesh, should England again decide to play a second specialist spinner alongside leg-break bowler Adil Rashid.

Moeen's wife gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday but the off-spinner was back with the England squad on Thursday. 

Morgan confirmed that the big-hitting Jos Buttler had been cleared to play, and keep wicket, after sitting out the Bangladesh innings with a right hip problem.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan described Mark Wood's injury as "nothing too serious"
  • Eoin Morgan confirmed that Jos Buttler has been declared fit to play
  • England take on West Indies in Southampton on June 14
