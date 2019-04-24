 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Lasith Malinga Will Be A Valuable Member Of Sri Lankan World Cup Squad, Feels Chaminda Vaas

Updated: 24 April 2019 16:04 IST

Lasith Malinga will be playing his fourth World Cup for Sri Lanka.

Lasith Malinga Will Be A Valuable Member Of Sri Lankan World Cup Squad, Feels Chaminda Vaas
The 2019 World Cup will be Lasith Malinga's fourth. © AFP

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas feels that Lasith Malinga will be a valuable member of the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England and Wales, with his current form and the experience that he carries. The 2019 World Cup will be Malinga's fourth, as he's been participating in this competition since 2007, taking 43 wickets in the process at an economy rate of 5.32. His best figures in the World Cup are 6-38 came against Kenya at Colombo in 2011.

"There is no doubt that Malinga is one of the best in the world, and the best in Sri Lanka. We depend on him as a bowler, and he showed his leadership qualities." Vaas is quoted as saying in the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"He has given 100 per cent for the team. We have seen him playing in Mumbai (in IPL) on one day and playing in Sri Lanka (in a domestic tournament) the next day. It shows the commitment he has, and the commitment he has to the team and the country. He will be the key for Sri Lanka cricket in the upcoming World Cup."

Malinga played a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 3, where his figures were 3-34 in four overs. He then flew to Galle the next day to participate in the domestic limited-overs tournament and managed to get a spell of 7-49 against Kandy, his best bowling figures ever in List A cricket, allowing Galle to win by 156 runs.

In a span of two days, his combined bowling figures ended as 10-83.

Sri Lanka kick-start their World Cup campaign on June 1 against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Comments
Topics : Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Cricket Team Chaminda Vaas Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Malinga has participated in 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups
  • He has taken 43 wickets in the World Cup at an economy rate of 5.32
  • Sri Lanka kick-start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Team: Lasith Malinga Included In Sri Lanka Squad, Former Captain Dinesh Chandimal Misses Out
World Cup 2019 Team: Lasith Malinga Included In Sri Lanka Squad, Former Captain Dinesh Chandimal Misses Out
Sri Lanka Name Dimuth Karunaratne New ODI Captain Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka Name Dimuth Karunaratne New ODI Captain Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Twitter Fury For Alzarri Joseph vs Lasith Malinga Tweet
Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Twitter Fury For Alzarri Joseph vs Lasith Malinga Tweet
Lasith Malinga Takes 10 Wickets Across 2 Countries Within 24 Hours
Lasith Malinga Takes 10 Wickets Across 2 Countries Within 24 Hours
Cricketers Slam Umpiring Howler In RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Match, Suggest Rule Change
Cricketers Slam Umpiring Howler In RCB vs MI IPL 2019 Match, Suggest Rule Change
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.