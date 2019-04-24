Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas feels that Lasith Malinga will be a valuable member of the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England and Wales, with his current form and the experience that he carries. The 2019 World Cup will be Malinga's fourth, as he's been participating in this competition since 2007, taking 43 wickets in the process at an economy rate of 5.32. His best figures in the World Cup are 6-38 came against Kenya at Colombo in 2011.

"There is no doubt that Malinga is one of the best in the world, and the best in Sri Lanka. We depend on him as a bowler, and he showed his leadership qualities." Vaas is quoted as saying in the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"He has given 100 per cent for the team. We have seen him playing in Mumbai (in IPL) on one day and playing in Sri Lanka (in a domestic tournament) the next day. It shows the commitment he has, and the commitment he has to the team and the country. He will be the key for Sri Lanka cricket in the upcoming World Cup."

Malinga played a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 3, where his figures were 3-34 in four overs. He then flew to Galle the next day to participate in the domestic limited-overs tournament and managed to get a spell of 7-49 against Kandy, his best bowling figures ever in List A cricket, allowing Galle to win by 156 runs.

In a span of two days, his combined bowling figures ended as 10-83.

Sri Lanka kick-start their World Cup campaign on June 1 against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.