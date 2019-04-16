 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Making The World Cup 2019 Team A Dream Come True For Dinesh Karthik

Updated: 16 April 2019 18:53 IST

The veteran wicket-keeper is yet to play a World Cup match.

Making The World Cup 2019 Team A Dream Come True For Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik made both his white and red-ball debuts for the national side before MS Dhoni. © AFP

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik says that being part of the Indian team for the World Cup 2019 is a dream come true. Karthik was included in the squad ahead of Rishabh Pant, who consistently was being backed as the second wicket-keeper in the squad after MS Dhoni. However, Pant and Ambati Rayudu, who too was carded to make the team, were left out.  Karthik is not fazed by questions about why he was selected over Pant. For the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper it has been a "dream" that has materialised after so long.

"It's been a dream for me to be part of this team for a long time now," Karthik said in a video tweeted by KKR on Twitter. 

"As a team we have done some special things and I've been through that journey, I've really wanted to be a part of this team and I thank all the fans and everybody who supported me through this journey," he added.

The 33-year-old Karthik, from Tamil Nadu, made both his white and red-ball debuts for the national side before Dhoni.

This is only the second time that he has made it to the 15-man squad for the World Cup, the first time being in 2007.

BCCI Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad, after the team announcement, had said that the reserve wicket-keeper would come into play only if Dhoni got injured during the World Cup.

"The second wicket-keeper comes into play only if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karthik says that being part of the World Cup squad is a dream come true
  • Karthik was included in the squad ahead of Rishabh Pant
  • Karthik is not fazed by questions about why he was selected
Related Articles
In MS Dhoni
In MS Dhoni's Absence, Dinesh Karthik's Wicket-Keeping Skills Will Be Useful In World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar
India Announce World Cup Team: Twitter Backs Dinesh Karthik
India Announce World Cup Team: Twitter Backs Dinesh Karthik's Inclusion
MSK Prasad Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Ahead Of Rishabh Pant In India
MSK Prasad Reveals Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Ahead Of Rishabh Pant In India's World Cup 2019 Squad
IPL Highlights, KKR vs CSK IPL Score: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Guide Chennai Super Kings To 5-Wicket Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Highlights, KKR vs CSK IPL Score: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Guide Chennai Super Kings To 5-Wicket Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.