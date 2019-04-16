Making The World Cup 2019 Team A Dream Come True For Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik says that being part of the Indian team for the World Cup 2019 is a dream come true. Karthik was included in the squad ahead of Rishabh Pant , who consistently was being backed as the second wicket-keeper in the squad after MS Dhoni. However, Pant and Ambati Rayudu, who too was carded to make the team, were left out . Karthik is not fazed by questions about why he was selected over Pant. For the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper it has been a "dream" that has materialised after so long.

"It's been a dream for me to be part of this team for a long time now," Karthik said in a video tweeted by KKR on Twitter.

"As a team we have done some special things and I've been through that journey, I've really wanted to be a part of this team and I thank all the fans and everybody who supported me through this journey," he added.

The 33-year-old Karthik, from Tamil Nadu, made both his white and red-ball debuts for the national side before Dhoni.

This is only the second time that he has made it to the 15-man squad for the World Cup, the first time being in 2007.

BCCI Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad, after the team announcement, had said that the reserve wicket-keeper would come into play only if Dhoni got injured during the World Cup.

"The second wicket-keeper comes into play only if Mahi (Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said.