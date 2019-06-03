South Africa's World Cup 2019 campaign went from bad to worse after the Proteas were humbled by an electric Bangladesh team in World Cup 2019 on Sunday. This was South Africa's second straight loss following the drubbing at the hands of hosts England in the World Cup 2019 opener . There was more bad news for the South African team as key fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the all-important clash against the No.2-ranked India. South Africa's task of reaching the last-four will in all probability hinge on them getting one over tournament favourites India but poor form, juxtaposed with injuries in the squad could spell doom for the South Africans.

Lungi Ngidi, who was the pick of the South African bowlers in the tournament opener against England, limped off the field with a hamstring strain in the seventh over of the match against Bangladesh.

Lungi Ngidi had struggled early on, giving away 34 runs off his four overs but a shot at redemption was cut short by the hamstring injury.

Team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that Ngidi will miss South Africa's clash against India and hoped the pacer would be fit for the match against the West Indies on June 10.

"He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain," Moosajee was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match.

"So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done tomorrow. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the West Indies match."

South Africa already have a few injury worries in the squad. Captain Faf du Plessis had admitted during the tournament opener that Dale Steyn was only 80 per cent fit and hoped he would be ready in time to face India.

During the clash against England, Hashim Amla was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer and was forced to sit out the match against Bangladesh with David Miller coming in as his replacement. Amla is expected to return for the clash against India.

"The concussion assessments were done on Thursday and initially the results were inconclusive. Then the next test showed he could bat," Moosajee said.

"Subsequent to the match, the next day he felt some symptoms, so as a precaution we decided to rest him for this game.

"The plan is to have him ready for the game against India in Southampton."

