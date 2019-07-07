 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Lockie Ferguson Untroubled By New Zealand's "Underdogs" Tag In World Cup Semi-Final vs India

Updated: 07 July 2019 22:18 IST

New Zealand take on table-toppers India in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

Lockie Ferguson Untroubled By New Zealand
Lockie Ferguson had no problems with people talking down New Zealand's chances. © AFP

New Zealand huffed and puffed their way into the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 despite a great start to the tournament. Three losses on the trot threatened to end New Zealand's campaign pre-maturely. However, net run-rate came to their rescue after Pakistan ended the league stage with the same number of points (11). New Zealand will take on table-toppers India in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday with the latter being the overwhelming favourites in the tie. But in-form pacer Lockie Ferguson is unpertubed by his team's "underdogs" tag.

India, whose league match against New Zealand was washed out, are many pundits' tip to make it through to a July 14 final at Lord's where they will face either tournament hosts England or reigning champions Australia.

Ferguson, speaking to reporters at Old Trafford on Sunday, had no problems with people talking down New Zealand's chances of winning a first World Cup title.

"It's an interesting one. I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India," he said.

"But as New Zealanders we are often the underdogs and I guess that's a position we like to be in and it's knockout cricket now. so it's all on Tuesday and the better team will go through."

He added: "As a team, we definitely want to be the scrappers, guys that scrap for wins, not always will we win pretty.

"But in a way we kind of pride ourselves on the ability to come back from tough situations and scrap our way and give ourselves an opportunity to win."

Ferguson has had an impressive first World Cup.

Despite missing New Zealand's 119-run defeat by England last time out with a hamstring injury, he remains joint-third in the tournament's list of leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps.

Ferguson insisted, however, he would be fit to face India.

"There was definitely some tightness particularly the day before the game," the 28-year-old said ahead of New Zealand's training session.

"The scans came back, it was nothing too serious so a few days off.

"Hopefully I'll get out today and have a run around and everything will be good."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lachlan Hammond Ferguson Lockie Ferguson World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lockie Ferguson unpertubed by New Zealand's "underdogs" tag
  • New Zealand take on India in the first semi-final in Manchester
  • India are the overwhelming favourites in the clash
Related Articles
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
Kane Williamson Stars As New Zealand Survive Carlos Brathwaite Scare To Win West Indies Thriller
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
World Cup 2019: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro Help New Zealand Thrash Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets
IPL Form Won
IPL Form Won't Affect Virat Kohli In The World Cup, Feels Lockie Ferguson
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Watch: Unlucky Shoaib Malik Gets Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.