 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

KL Rahul To Open With Rohit Sharma, No.4 Spot Up For Grabs, Says Sanjay Bangar

Updated: 12 June 2019 20:17 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

KL Rahul batted at No.4 in the initial matches but with Shikhar Dhawan injured, he will open for Team India in the World Cup 2019.

KL Rahul To Open With Rohit Sharma, No.4 Spot Up For Grabs, Says Sanjay Bangar
KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2019 © AFP

KL Rahul was named in India's World Cup 2019 squad to solve their No.4 spot conundrum and as a back-up opener. KL Rahul stepped in to bat at No.4 in India's initial World Cup 2019 matches but now with opener Shikhar Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul will be promoted to bat at the top of the order in the forthcoming matches, confirmed team's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. However, the decision to open with KL Rahul leaves the No.4 spot up for grabs and Sanjay Bangar said there were various options the team could utilise going into the next game against New Zealand.

"We do not want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar. As far as batting order goes, KL (Rahul) moves top of the order and there are various options the team can utilise going into the next game," Bangar said ahead of Thursday's match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Dhawan made 117, putting on 127 for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma to set up India's second straight win against defending champions Australia.

Bangar said India would miss Dhawan but the team had enough strength in depth to maintain their momentum in the round-robin tournament.

"Shikhar will definitely be missed in the next three to four games but we have great back-up for each position," Bangar said. "With that we should be able to make it up."

The team management said Rishabh Pant would join the side in Manchester ahead of the match against arch-rivals Pakistan, which takes place on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman, made his Test debut in England last year and scored his maiden Test century during the series.

The World Cup has been badly affected by rain, with two matches abandoned and one no result, and Bangar said in the circumstances it was vital for opening batsmen to provide a solid base.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul batted at No.4 in the initial matches
  • With Shikhar Dhawan injured, he will open for Team India
  • Dhawan made 117, putting on 127 for the opening wicket
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Talks About Challenges Of Opening Ahead Of India
Rohit Sharma Talks About Challenges Of Opening Ahead Of India's Clash Against Australia
Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Be Crucial for India
Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Be Crucial for India's Chances, Says Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Virat Kohli Impressed With KL Rahul
Virat Kohli Impressed With KL Rahul's Performance At Number Four
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.