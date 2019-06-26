Kevin Pietersen Says Eoin Morgan Scared Of Mitchell Starc, England Captain Loses His Smile

England captain Eoin Morgan looked optimistic despite a 64-run loss to Australia that put the hosts' hope of a World Cup 2019 semi-finals on the edge at Lord's in London on Tuesday. However, Eoin Morgan lost his smile soon after he was asked about one of his supposed weaknesses observed by former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Eoin Morgan gave a cold response to the question, quashing Pietersen's claim with minimum words. England are scheduled to play India and New Zealand in their last two league stage matches, which they would desperately aim to win to make it to the semi-finals.

Pietersen commented on Morgan's approach to a fiery first ball by Mitchell Starc, a short-length delivery on the hips. Morgan defended the ball and pushed it to the on-side.

"The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so," Pietersen said in a tweet.

Calling Morgan a "weak" England captain, Pietersen added: "I hope not, but I've not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while..."

Sharing a video of Starc in action, Pietersen said in another tweet: "This is what concerned me yesterday. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he was showing his stumps cos Starc attacks them. I may be wrong though?! Or I may be right?! Thoughts?"

Morgan managed just four runs, through a boundary, in England's infamous defeat.

Later at the post-match press conference, Morgan was asked about Pietersen's jibe at his batting approach.

"Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and said he thought you looked scared of the ball and you were backing away from Mitchell Starc," a reported asked Morgan.

The England captain replied with a fading smile: "Really? Excellent.

"I didn't feel like that way at all" Morgan added, before quickly moving to the next question.

England will host India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in their next World Cup 2019 match on Sunday.