Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Sunday predicted the finalists of World Cup 2019, saying that England and India would end up in the title round. India, Australia, England and New Zealand qualified as the top four teams in World Cup 2019. India, who ended on top of the points table, will play New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Tuesday. The two teams have not met in World Cup 2019 as their game at Trent Bridge on June 13 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. On the other hand, Australia will lock horns with top-ranked ODI side England in the second semi-final scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter handle and claimed that England will thrash Australia in the second semi-final. He did not stop there and further predicted that it will be hosts England and India who will play the final of World Cup 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

This was not the first time when Kevin Pietersen predicted something related to World Cup 2019. Earlier, when India were going unbeaten in league stage matches, Pietersen had tweeted that the team that beats India will win the World Cup after which England had defeated the 2nd ranked ODI side.

India finished the league stage matches with 15 points from their 9 matches, with a single defeat against England. New Zealand, after a solid start in the league stage, lost three games to Pakistan, Australia and England and ended on 11 points from their nine games.

Australia slipped to second spot after a loss to South Africa in their last league match.

England started their World Cup 2019 campaign on a high note but two straight losses against Sri Lanka and Australia left them in trouble. They, however, came back strongly to beat India and New Zealand in their last two matches and ended up sitting in third spot with 12 points.